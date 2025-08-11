T-Hub’s ‘Charge’ Cohort 4 Powers 21 Startups to Drive India’s Electric Mobility Future

T-Hub, home for startups, has unveiled the fourth edition of its AIC T-Hub Mobility accelerator program, Charge, featuring 21 cutting-edge startups developing transformative solutions in electric mobility, shared transport, fleet management, and related emerging technologies.

The AIC T-Hub, India’s largest Atal Incubation Centre, has been at the forefront of supporting mobility innovation since its inception in 2022. Over three cohorts, the program has enabled startups to raise ₹17.16 crore in funding, establish over 240 market connections, and file 63 intellectual properties (IPs) — cementing its role as a key driver of sustainable transport innovation in India.







Focus Areas & Startups in Cohort 4

The selected startups span a wide range of mobility sectors:

EV Charging: Evya.Energy, EV Cult, YANO

Shared Mobility: HerCabs, ProCar, DriEV Pink

Battery & Energy Platforms: Ayka Control System, EEzy Volt, Joul Energy

AI-Powered Fleet & Vehicle Solutions: Attento, Zekardo, Bluerock Robotics, Nxtas Mobility

Next-Gen Vehicles: Revelec AutomotiEV, Folks Force, AirJet Bike

Supported by AIM (Atal Innovation Mission), industry leaders, and government bodies, Charge offers a 12-week acceleration journey combining mentorship, corporate partnerships, market access, and pilot project opportunities.

Industry & Government Backing

The launch event brought together sector leaders including Amjad Khan Patan (Bosch), Ashok Kumar Jha (ZF Group), Pradeep Kumar Kondabattini (Hyundai Mobis), Gopalakrishnan VC (Govt. of Telangana), Parag Mengaji (ARAI), and Madhav Arpi Reddy (Tride Mobility). Their presence signals strong ecosystem collaboration between startups, corporates, and public institutions in shaping India’s mobility future.

India’s EV Market — A Rapid Growth Curve

According to market projections, India’s electric vehicle sector is set to grow at a CAGR of 28.52%, leaping from USD 5.22 billion in 2024 to USD 18.31 billion by 2029. This surge creates unprecedented demand for scalable solutions in battery innovation, charging infrastructure, and shared mobility models — precisely the areas targeted by Charge.

Kavikrut, CEO of T-Hub, highlighted, “India’s mobility sector is entering a crucial phase of growth, with electric vehicles and shared transport leading the way for the next decade. At T-Hub, we’re focused on helping founders turn bold ideas into successful businesses. Charge is a step in that direction.”

Rajesh Kumar Adla, CEO of AIC T-Hub, added, “Our earlier cohorts have proven that deep engagement between startups, corporates, and government partners can create impactful mobility solutions. With Charge, we’re expanding that success to 21 promising startups tackling the EV ecosystem’s biggest challenges.”

Accelerating Towards a Greener Future

With its emphasis on collaboration, scalability, and market readiness, AIC T-Hub Mobility accelerator program, Charge Cohort 4 is set to accelerate India’s shift towards cleaner, brighter, and more efficient mobility systems. By empowering innovators in EV charging, battery tech, and AI-driven fleet management, T-Hub is cementing its role as a catalyst in the nation’s electric revolution.