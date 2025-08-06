OPPO Reno14 Series Redefines Mid-Range Smartphones with Flagship Power and AI Innovation

OPPO has officially launched the Reno14 Series, bringing flagship-class performance, AI-powered features, and pro-level camera tools to the premium mid-range segment. Priced from ₹34,200, the Reno14 Series is designed for multitaskers, gamers, content creators, and professionals who demand more from their smartphones.

At the heart of the OPPO Reno14 Pro 5G is the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset, built on a 4nm architecture with an all-big-core CPU. Offering up to 41% faster multi-core performance and 44% better power efficiency, it effortlessly handles demanding tasks like 4K video editing, intense gaming sessions, and multitasking across apps. With benchmark scores exceeding 1.6 million on AnTuTu, it’s a performance beast.

Backing it up is the Mali-G720 GPU, delivering smoother graphics with 42% enhanced power efficiency, ensuring lag-free, prolonged gaming sessions. The NPU 880 boosts generative AI tasks by over 50%, enabling real-time photo enhancements, instant translations, and responsive voice-to-text interactions.







The OPPO Reno14 5G variant, powered by the Dimensity 8350 chipset, offers a 20% performance uplift and 30% improved battery efficiency over its predecessor. Paired with the Mali-G615 GPU and NPU 780, it delivers robust performance for daily users who value speed, efficiency, and multitasking.

To tackle heating issues, OPPO has equipped the Reno14 Series with its most advanced Nano Dual-Drive Cooling System, featuring the largest vapour chamber ever in a Reno device—5300mm² in the Pro model. This ensures smooth, throttle-free gaming and 4K video recording for extended durations.

AI-driven features like AI HyperBoost 2.0 optimize CPU-GPU performance in real time, ensuring ultra-stable frame rates, even during high-graphics gameplay like BGMI at 90fps. AI LinkBoost 3.0 ensures seamless connectivity by intelligently switching between Wi-Fi and mobile data in weak signal zones.

For gamers and content creators, features like AI Game Capture, Footstep Sound Boost, and Silent Launch elevate the gaming experience. The Reno14 Series is truly a smartphone built to power real life.

Running on ColorOS 15 (Android 15), the Reno14 Series brings AI-enhanced productivity with features like Split-Screen Multitasking, Floating Windows, and Google Gemini AI Integration. AI Toolbox 2.0 offers tools like VoiceScribe, Translate, AI Summary, and AI Recording Summary, making it ideal for students, journalists, and professionals alike.

The camera setup is equally impressive with a 3.5x lossless telephoto lens, up to 120x digital zoom, and 4K HDR video recording. AI-based editing tools like AI Editor 2.0, AI Recompose, AI Perfect Shot, and AI Eraser 2.0 simplify content creation directly on the phone.

Crafted with an aerospace-grade aluminium frame and IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings, the Reno14 Series offers durability with style. Color variants include Pearl White, Forest Green, Mint Green, and Titanium Grey.

The OPPO Reno14 Pro 5G is priced at ₹49,999 (12GB+256GB) and ₹54,999 (12GB+512GB). The Reno14 5G starts at ₹37,999. Attractive EMI plans, cashback offers, exchange bonuses, and bundled services like Google One and Jio OTT packs add to its exceptional value.