Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

OPPO Reno14 Series Redefines Mid-Range Smartphones with Flagship Power and AI Innovation

OPPO Reno14 Series Redefines Mid-Range Smartphones with Flagship Power and AI Innovation

Mobile Phones

OPPO Reno14 Series Redefines Mid-Range Smartphones with Flagship Power and AI Innovation

Tech Plunge
Published on

OPPO has officially launched the Reno14 Series, bringing flagship-class performance, AI-powered features, and pro-level camera tools to the premium mid-range segment. Priced from ₹34,200, the Reno14 Series is designed for multitaskers, gamers, content creators, and professionals who demand more from their smartphones.

At the heart of the OPPO Reno14 Pro 5G is the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset, built on a 4nm architecture with an all-big-core CPU. Offering up to 41% faster multi-core performance and 44% better power efficiency, it effortlessly handles demanding tasks like 4K video editing, intense gaming sessions, and multitasking across apps. With benchmark scores exceeding 1.6 million on AnTuTu, it’s a performance beast.

Backing it up is the Mali-G720 GPU, delivering smoother graphics with 42% enhanced power efficiency, ensuring lag-free, prolonged gaming sessions. The NPU 880 boosts generative AI tasks by over 50%, enabling real-time photo enhancements, instant translations, and responsive voice-to-text interactions.



The OPPO Reno14 5G variant, powered by the Dimensity 8350 chipset, offers a 20% performance uplift and 30% improved battery efficiency over its predecessor. Paired with the Mali-G615 GPU and NPU 780, it delivers robust performance for daily users who value speed, efficiency, and multitasking.

To tackle heating issues, OPPO has equipped the Reno14 Series with its most advanced Nano Dual-Drive Cooling System, featuring the largest vapour chamber ever in a Reno device—5300mm² in the Pro model. This ensures smooth, throttle-free gaming and 4K video recording for extended durations.

AI-driven features like AI HyperBoost 2.0 optimize CPU-GPU performance in real time, ensuring ultra-stable frame rates, even during high-graphics gameplay like BGMI at 90fps. AI LinkBoost 3.0 ensures seamless connectivity by intelligently switching between Wi-Fi and mobile data in weak signal zones.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by OPPO (@oppo)

For gamers and content creators, features like AI Game Capture, Footstep Sound Boost, and Silent Launch elevate the gaming experience. The Reno14 Series is truly a smartphone built to power real life.

Running on ColorOS 15 (Android 15), the Reno14 Series brings AI-enhanced productivity with features like Split-Screen Multitasking, Floating Windows, and Google Gemini AI Integration. AI Toolbox 2.0 offers tools like VoiceScribe, Translate, AI Summary, and AI Recording Summary, making it ideal for students, journalists, and professionals alike.

The camera setup is equally impressive with a 3.5x lossless telephoto lens, up to 120x digital zoom, and 4K HDR video recording. AI-based editing tools like AI Editor 2.0, AI Recompose, AI Perfect Shot, and AI Eraser 2.0 simplify content creation directly on the phone.

Crafted with an aerospace-grade aluminium frame and IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings, the Reno14 Series offers durability with style. Color variants include Pearl White, Forest Green, Mint Green, and Titanium Grey.

The OPPO Reno14 Pro 5G is priced at ₹49,999 (12GB+256GB) and ₹54,999 (12GB+512GB). The Reno14 5G starts at ₹37,999. Attractive EMI plans, cashback offers, exchange bonuses, and bundled services like Google One and Jio OTT packs add to its exceptional value.


Related Topics:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

OpenAI GPT-5 Is Here—And It Might Be the Most Powerful AI Yet Sam Altman AGI

GPT-5 Is Here—And It Might Be the Most Powerful AI Yet
By August 7, 2025
Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update

Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update
By August 7, 2025
Antarctica Rescue Mission: How a 20-Hour Flight Saved 3 U.S. Researchers From the Edge of the World

Antarctica Rescue Mission: How a 20-Hour Flight Saved 3 U.S. Researchers From the Edge of the World
By August 7, 2025
Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘Hamilton’ to Hit Theaters for 10th Anniversary Celebration

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘Hamilton’ to Hit Theaters for 10th Anniversary Celebration
By August 7, 2025
‘The Pickup’ Review: Eddie Murphy Can’t Save This Wobbly Action Comedy Pete Davidson Amazon MGM

‘The Pickup’ Review: Eddie Murphy Can’t Save This Wobbly Action Comedy
By August 7, 2025
Japan Marks 80th Anniversary of Hiroshima Bombing as Global Threats Shift Its Pacifist Path

Japan Marks 80th Anniversary of Hiroshima Bombing as Global Threats Shift Its Pacifist Path
By August 7, 2025
Zoho Launches Singapore Edition of Zoho Books to Simplify GST Compliance and E-Invoicing for Businesses

Zoho Launches Singapore Edition of Zoho Books to Simplify GST Compliance and E-Invoicing for Businesses
By August 6, 2025
Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Boosts Rural Development with Project SHINE Initiatives in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Boosts Rural Development with Project SHINE Initiatives in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh
By August 6, 2025
Beyond Key Joins Databricks Partner Ecosystem to Supercharge Data and AI Innovation

Beyond Key Joins Databricks Partner Ecosystem to Supercharge Data and AI Innovation
By August 6, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
OpenAI GPT-5 Is Here—And It Might Be the Most Powerful AI Yet Sam Altman AGI

GPT-5 Is Here—And It Might Be the Most Powerful AI Yet
By August 7, 2025
Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update

Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update
By August 7, 2025
Sturgeon Moon 2025: Why This August Full Moon Is Twice as Nice

Sturgeon Moon 2025: Why This August Full Moon Is Twice as Nice
By August 7, 2025
Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update

Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update
By August 7, 2025
Instagram’s New 1,000-Follower Requirement to Go Live Sparks Backlash From Small Creators

Instagram’s New 1,000-Follower Requirement to Go Live Sparks Backlash From Small Creators
By August 4, 2025
Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts

Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts
By June 5, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Dangerous Kratom Byproduct 7-OH Sold in Gas Stations Sparks Federal Crackdown — FDA Warns of Opioid-Like Risks

Dangerous Kratom Byproduct 7-OH Sold in Gas Stations Sparks Federal Crackdown — FDA Warns of Opioid-Like Risks
By August 6, 2025
Canadian Wildfires Trigger Air Quality Alerts Across Upper Midwest and Northeast U.S.

Canadian Wildfires Trigger Air Quality Alerts Across Upper Midwest and Northeast U.S.
By August 4, 2025
Lyme Disease in the Spotlight: 20 Celebrities Open Up About Their Hidden Battle Justin Timberlake Shania Twain, Justin Bieber, and Avril Lavigne Bella Hadid Alec Baldwin

Lyme Disease in the Spotlight: 20 Celebrities Open Up About Their Hidden Battle
By August 1, 2025
Why Online Gaming Continues to Attract Stakeholders and Consumers Alike Online Gambling Casinos Slots iGaming

iGaming

Why Online Gaming Continues to Attract Stakeholders and Consumers Alike
New Mexico Flash Floods Kill 3, Including Two Children, Just Days After Texas Deluge Donald trump Climate Change

Climate Change

New Mexico Flash Floods Kill 3, Including Two Children, Just Days After Texas Deluge
Azealia Banks Accuses Conor McGregor of Sending Unsolicited Nudes, Leaks Alleged Explicit Images

E! News

Azealia Banks Accuses Conor McGregor of Sending Unsolicited Nudes, Leaks Alleged Explicit Images
To Top
Loading...