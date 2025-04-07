Connect with us

CMF by Nothing to Launch Phone 2 Pro on April 28, Alongside New Audio Devices

CMF by Nothing to Launch Phone 2 Pro on April 28, Alongside New Audio Devices

London-based tech startup Nothing is back with a new wave of products under its sub-brand CMF by Nothing. The much-anticipated CMF Phone 2 Pro is officially set to launch on April 28 at 6:30 pm, along with three new audio offerings: CMF Buds 2, Buds 2a, and Buds 2 Plus. This marks CMF’s second smartphone release after the successful launch of the CMF Phone 1 in July 2024. That device stood out for its bold design — especially its bright orange colour — and customizable elements, earning widespread appreciation for combining aesthetics and performance at a budget-friendly price of ₹15,999.

A New Design Language with Premium Touch

The CMF Phone 2 Pro seems to be continuing that trend, with an even more premium feel hinted at in recent teasers. A post on the official CMF X handle showcased a new silver finish with a textured and metallic design, described as “textured, tactile, different.” This signals a significant upgrade from the plastic build of the Phone 1 and suggests a focus on enhanced durability and visual appeal.

While the vibrant orange colour is expected to return as a signature style, the silver option adds a touch of sophistication that could appeal to a broader user base.

Specs and Price Expectations

While official specifications have yet to be confirmed, leaks and industry buzz suggest that the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor will power the Phone 2 Pro — the same chipset featured in the recently released Motorola Edge 60 Fusion. The display is expected to be a 6.3-inch FHD+ OLED panel, promising crisp visuals and deep contrast levels. A 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging is also likely, making the phone a reliable choice for day-to-day use.

Given its “Pro” moniker, the Phone 2 Pro is expected to land in the ₹20,000 to ₹25,000 price range, positioning it firmly in the mid-range segment. If it delivers on design and performance, it could be a strong contender in the increasingly competitive budget-premium smartphone space.

Audio Expansion: CMF Buds 2 Lineup

In addition to the smartphone, CMF is expanding its audio lineup with the launch of the Buds 2, Buds 2a, and Buds 2 Plus. These true wireless earbuds will cater to various price segments, and while specific features remain undisclosed, the range suggests options for both budget and premium listeners.

CMF by Nothing initially debuted in September 2023, introducing its brand with the Buds Pro, Watch Pro, and a 65W GaN charger. Since then, the sub-brand has grown to offer 10 products, spanning smartphones, smartwatches, personal audio, and charging accessories.

Fans of CMF’s wearable tech may have to wait a bit longer for a successor to the Watch Pro, as there are currently no signs of a Watch Pro 2 on the horizon.

As anticipation builds, the April 28 event promises to be a key moment for Nothing’s expansion strategy — especially under the CMF label. With a focus on striking design, practical specs, and user-centric pricing, CMF by Nothing appears ready to shake up the mid-range tech market once again.


