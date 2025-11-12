Marvel Rivals Celebrates Anniversary with Free 2,500 Units and Jeff the Shark Skin Ahead of Season 5 Launch

Marvel Rivals is going all out for its upcoming anniversary celebration. Developer NetEase has announced an impressive giveaway — 2,500 free Units and an exclusive Jeff the Land Shark “Business Suit” costume — for all players who log in on or after November 27, 2025.

The news was confirmed via the official Marvel Rivals X (formerly Twitter) account, sending the fanbase into a frenzy. Players can claim their rewards simply by logging in, with the items automatically available in their in-game mailbox. The freebies arrive as part of a larger anniversary celebration coinciding with the launch of Season 5, which is set to introduce Rogue and Gambit to the game’s roster.

A $25 Surprise Gift for Every Player

In a move that few live-service games would dare, NetEase is giving away premium currency with no strings attached. The 2,500 Units, valued at around $25 USD, can be used to purchase high-tier cosmetic bundles or hero costumes. That’s enough for one Purple-tier bundle, with extra Units to spare for a Blue-tier Hero Costume.

The decision has been met with widespread praise in the community. Live-service games, from Overwatch 2 to Apex Legends, have often been criticized for restrictive reward systems and expensive cosmetics. NetEase’s generosity marks a refreshing change — one that not only rewards loyal fans but also entices new players to join the action.

Season 5 Brings Rogue, Gambit, and a New Game Mode

As the anniversary celebrations unfold, Marvel Rivals is also preparing to launch Season 5 on November 14. The latest season introduces Rogue and Gambit, the beloved X-Men duo, alongside a new Conquest (Annihilation) mode — a massive 18v18 battlefield experience.

Season 5 also expands the social side of Marvel Rivals with the debut of the Times Square hub, a non-combat zone where up to 100 players can gather, socialize, emote, or watch in-game cinematic presentations. This creative addition underscores NetEase’s commitment to making Marvel Rivals more than just a competitive title — it’s becoming a full-fledged virtual universe for Marvel fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marvel Rivals (@marvelrivals)

Building a Future for Marvel Rivals

Between free giveaways, new heroes, and fresh game modes, Marvel Rivals is shaping up to be one of the most player-friendly live-service titles of 2025. The anniversary update not only strengthens NetEase’s relationship with its player base but also sets the stage for the game’s continued growth in 2026.

For now, players can mark November 27 on their calendars — log in, collect their rewards, and celebrate one of Marvel gaming’s biggest milestones yet.