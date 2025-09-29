KICK Unveils Refreshed Design Inspiring Creators to Livestream ‘From Every Angle’

Connect with us

KICK—the world’s fastest-growing livestreaming platform—has officially launched a striking new look designed to embody the unfiltered creativity fueling its meteoric rise. The maximalist-inspired refresh, announced September 28, 2025, comes as KICK records an unprecedented 1.5 billion Hours Watched this quarter, nearly triple its total from last year.

“At its core, KICK is about live human-generated content and interactivity, from every angle,” said Ryan Webb, Head of KICK Operations. “The new design captures the bold authenticity of KICK’s creator-first community, emphasizing real-time human connection and infinite content possibilities.”



KICK – From Every Angle

The platform’s bold redesign—branded “From Every Angle”—is more than a cosmetic upgrade. It’s a strategic move to highlight KICK’s role as a hub for fearless self-expression, offering streamers a vibrant, immersive space to showcase originality and connect with audiences worldwide.

Visitors will get an up-close look at the refreshed aesthetic next month at DreamHack Atlanta, one of the premier gaming and esports festivals. As an official partner, KICK plans to showcase a custom-built booth featuring immersive gameplay experiences, creator meetups, and limited-edition merchandise. The event is expected to draw thousands of attendees, providing KICK with a high-profile platform to establish its new visual identity.

We want streamers to tap into their originality and pursue fearless self-expression,” Ryan Webb said. “KICK is the home of unrivalled creativity, and our maximalist design reflects that.”

MrBeast’s record-breaking charity Kick livestream

MrBeast’s record-breaking charity Kick livestream

Livestreaming Growth

The redesign arrives amid a period of explosive growth. KICK now boasts more than 75 million users, nearly double its figure a year ago. Recent headline events include hosting MrBeast’s record-breaking charity livestream, which raised $12 million for clean water initiatives and set a Guinness World Record for a charity broadcast.

Since launching in late 2022, KICK has revolutionised the livestreaming industry with its equitable 95/5 subscription revenue split, a stark contrast to its competitors. Its early adoption of multistreaming monetization has further positioned it as a creator-friendly alternative to traditional platforms, drawing top talent from around the globe—including Asmongold and NinaDrama from the U.S., Gaules from Brazil, and Korekore from Japan.

Popular categories on KICK range from “Just Chatting” and IRL streams to a diverse array of gaming content. By combining a generous monetization model with a vibrant community-driven interface, KICK has become the No. 2 livestreaming platform worldwide in under three years.

With its “From Every Angle” design, KICK is sending a clear message: the future of livestreaming is bold, creator-first, and borderless. As the platform continues to expand its reach, its maximalist approach could become the new standard for how livestreaming platforms engage audiences and empower creators.

Loading...