KICK Shatters Records With 4.6 Million Viewers During Stream Fighters 4

The livestreaming landscape has a new leader. KICK, the rapidly growing platform challenging Twitch and YouTube, broke records this week with 4.6 million concurrent viewers tuning in to Stream Fighters 4, the Latin American hybrid event mixing boxing, music, and digital entertainment.

The figure represents more than double last year’s audience, with a stunning 4 million viewers attributed to creator Westcol’s channel. The milestone cements KICK’s dominance across Latin America and positions it as a global contender in creator-led live entertainment.

KICK Outperforms YouTube and Twitch

At its peak, KICK reached 3.94 million live viewers, surpassing YouTube’s 3.6 million and Twitch’s 1.55 million concurrent audiences during overlapping streams — a landmark achievement for the young platform.

“This next generation of creators produces content at a scale that reflects the shift in how digital audiences consume and engage,” said Ryan Webb, Head of Operations at KICK. “High-production events driven by creators like Westcol redefine what entertainment can be.”

Ryan Webb added that the success of Stream Fighters 4 reflects “the community’s energy and the massive potential of creator-led events.”

Latin America Powers the Record-Breaking Event

The majority of viewers tuned in from Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Chile, reflecting KICK’s strong regional influence. The event’s success also translated into record app downloads — the KICK app entered the Top 10 Entertainment Apps on Android in 29 countries, while achieving the No. 1 spot on iOS in the Photo & Video category across 21 nations.

With over 75 million active users and 1.5 billion hours watched in Q3 2025, KICK continues to expand globally, thanks to its creator-friendly 95/5 revenue split and diverse categories like Just Chatting, IRL, and Gaming.

Knockouts, Drama, and Viral Moments

The sporting action matched the streaming hype. Chile’s Shelao delivered the first knockout in Stream Fighters history, defeating Colombia’s Belosmaki and taking home $13,000, presented by Westcol.

But the night’s most viral moment came when Yina Calderón withdrew just 20 seconds into her fight with La Valdiri, sparking debates online and breaking KICK’s record for most simultaneous viewers during a single bout.

The official card featured six high-energy fights with winners including The Nino (Dominican Republic), Milica (Argentina), Karely (Mexico), and JH de la Cruz (Colombia) — all adding to the spectacle that kept millions glued to their screens.=

Launched in late 2022, KICK has quickly evolved from a challenger to a powerhouse in the livestreaming space. The massive success of Stream Fighters 4 proves that creator-led, culturally diverse events can not only compete with traditional media but surpass them in scale and impact.

As KICK looks ahead, Stream Fighters 4 will stand as a defining moment — not just for the platform, but for the future of digital entertainment.