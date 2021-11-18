MAXHUB is set to launch new products in India by Jan 2022.

MAXHUB, a premier provider of collaborative communication and interactive class delivery solutions, is set to launch new products in India by Jan 2022. These technologically advanced products will help improve the efficiency and productivity of conference rooms and classrooms alike.









Avinash Johri, Executive Director, CVTE India, says that with a comprehensive range of technologically advanced products, MAXHUB sets a new standard for intuitive operation, flexible deployment and easy maintenance. “Our all-in-one interactive and collaborative solutions make an exceptional choice for numerous applications like meeting rooms, boarding rooms, education institutions. In the coming years, we aim to achieve outstanding growth in India and the SAARC region by delivering exceptional value to our customers.”

With rapidly expanding in-house resources and channel partners, MAXHUB is bolstering its position in the Indian market. Its investment in establishing a production facility in Noida, as well as a large number of satisfied consumers, shows that the brand is here to stay.

In recent years, the Audio-Visual (AV) industry has witnessed fast adoption of technologies for distance learning, remote collaboration and hybrid working. As a result, MAXHUB has experienced a substantial surge in demand for its interactive and collaboration solutions. As per experts, this demand will continue as organizations in various fields feel the technology to be efficient, convenient, and productive. Hence, the brand is set to leverage its strong R&D background and Make in India Initiative to provide top-notch solutions to its partners, customers in its upcoming range of products.

MAXHUB is a wholly owned brand by CVTE Group, the leading LCD/ LED Solution Designer and Manufacturer. Starting operations in India in 2018, MAXHUB entered the market with products that are designed to create convenient, more intelligent and productive communication experiences for users. These products boost the creativity of teamwork, encourage fast learning and conduct smooth collaborations. The company offers cutting-edge products such as Interactive Displays, Active LEDs, Unified Communication Bar, Video Conferencing Devices, Smart Lecterns, etc.