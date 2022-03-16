NFTs will be on Instagram soon, says Mark Zuckerberg

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced that his company plans to introduce NFTs into Instagram in the “near term”.









During a recent conversation at South By Southwest, Zuckerberg confirmed that the company is working on the technical functionality so that users can display their NFTs on the photo-sharing app and and even “mint” some NFTs within the app.

Without divulging much details, , the Meta CEO said that integration on NFTs into the photo and video sharing platform is something that is on the way once the Instagram team works out some of the technical challenges.

“I would hope that the clothing that your avatar is wearing in the Metaverse can be minted as an NFT and you can take it between different places,” Zuckerberg further added.

Last year, Instagram Head Adam Mosseri had said that the team was “actively exploring NFTs” but didn’t have further details.

“I think it’s an interesting place that we can play and also to hopefully help creators.” Moreover, Instagram conducted “Creator Week” which was an exclusive gathering for NFT artists,” Mosseri had said in an Instagram story.

Instagram won’t be the first major social network with an NFT integration. Twitter has already enabled NFT profile images for premium users earlier this year. Meta has big plans when it comes to the Web3 space. Facebook rebranded itself as Meta to show its commitment to these plans.