Apple will soon allow users to unlock iPhones with face mask on

Since the advent of pandemic, users often flagged the inconvenience caused by masks while unlocking their smartphones. Apple, however, has come up with an innovation that will soon allow users to unlock their iPhones even when they are wearing a mask.









The California based tech giant has added the much-awaited feature to the iOS 15.4 Beta and iPad OS 15.4 Beta updates which is being rolled out for developers. The feature was recently discovered by Brandon Butch on the latest iOS 15.4 beta where under FaceID settings it allows an option to enable detection with the mask on, although at the cost of reduced security. Even with a mask, Face ID can be used for Apple Pay, App Store downloads, and third-party apps.

Well this is new _ (iOS 15.4 Beta 1) pic.twitter.com/MSe7hmPGlR — Brandon Butch (@BrandonButch) January 27, 2022

“Face ID is most accurate when it’s set up for full-face recognition only,” Apple explains when users set up the feature. “To use Face ID while wearing a mask, iPhone can recognize the unique features around the eye to authenticate. Butch also shared a snapshot of the new toggle in iOS 15.4 which can be located under Settings > Face ID > Use Face ID with a Mask. On the other hand, MacOS will get Universal control that lets users type with Mac Keyboards on iPad simply by placing the iPad next to their Mac PCs.

The update comes almost a year after Apple started allowing users to unlock their iPhone via Face ID while masking up. Until now, people have used an unlocked Apple Watch as a key. Users still may have to take some sunglasses off when using Face ID while wearing a mask, though most eyeglasses should work just fine.