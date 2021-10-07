Technology promotion is crucial and drone technology will bring those living at the margins to the center of development, believes Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia. He said drones play a crucial role in connecting the people from the length and breadth of the country.









Addressing the session on Drones for Public Good – Mass Awareness Program, which was organized by FICCI, Scindia acknowledged that India as a country has generally been a follower in the evolution of innovation or technology.

“This is the first time we are looking at being leaders. The new drone rules, accompanied at a very short period with the PLI scheme for drones gives the nascent industry of domestic manufacturing a huge boost. A 40% value addition threshold for the sector gives a unique advantage to get off to a flying start,” the Civil Aviation said.

He highlighted that for any technology to succeed it requires three steps – policy structure, funding incentive and demand structure. The government’s Svamitva (Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas) scheme plans to use drones to map thousands of villages which will give India’s drone industry a massive boost. India has some very hard-to-reach territories and drones would be effective in providing vaccines, resulting in an increase of the vaccination drive.

“The government is already working as an anchor customer by the usage of vaccines and mapping and creating the demand structure for the drone technology in India,” Scindia said. “The government approved the PLI scheme for the drone’s industry will bring fresh investments and boost employment in India.”

The minister added that the technology is on the runaway and urged the industry bodies to help the technology take off.