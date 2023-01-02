EPOS, the premium enterprise and gaming audio brand, has come up with the ADAPT Series. A headset engineered for the hybrid professional, the ADAPT 100 Series boasts outstanding audio quality aimed at boosting concentration and ensuring seamless communication on demand.

The ADAPT 100 Series is built specifically to address these needs, with smart audio technology to ensure uncompromised performance both on the go and in the office. The ADAPT 100 Series uses EPOS Voice™ technology with a noise-cancelling microphone to optimize the user’s voice and enhance their calls, and integrated EPOS ActiveGard® technology protects users from acoustic shock. The series is also equipped with cross-functional capabilities to simultaneously enable a superior listening experience, free from disruption – allowing it to meet increasingly overlapping personal and business needs









In addition to a stylish look, the ADAPT 100 Series is built for user flexibility and all-day comfort, featuring large on-ear leatherette or foam earpads and an ergonomic, lightweight design. A discreet boom arm that neatly folds away into the headset when not in use allows for a seamless transition between calls and other tasks.

To meet the increased need for collaboration and to improve user workflow, variants of the ADAPT 100 Series have been optimized for UC. The ADAPT 130T USB II, ADAPT 130T USB-C II, ADAPT 135T USB II, ADAPT 135T USB-C II, ADAPT 160T USB II, ADAPT 160T USB-C II, ADAPT 165T USB II, ADAPT 165T USB-C II are certified for Microsoft Teams, which can be launched by simply clicking a button on call control.

Plug-and-play device connectivity is also enabled through a 3.5 mm jack, and USB-A or USB-C connectors, allowing workers to easily switch between devices. These enhancements contribute to an even more intuitive and streamlined experience for users, enabling them to elevate their performance however and wherever they work.