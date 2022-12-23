GreedyGame, a leading app monetization and user acquisition platform announced the winners of its first edition of ‘Appicorns’, a hackathon for mobile app developers and students, focusing on Android. The event, which was hosted in partnership with Reskilll, an experiential learning platform, took place recently at RV College of Engineering, Bangalore, along with its community partners Accelerate (a students’ club at RV College) and Azure Developer Community.

There were over 500 registrations from students and developers, and more than 200 idea submissions, out of which 50 teams were shortlisted (both offline and online). The final 10 teams fought for the top 3 positions.









Team !404 from RV College of Engineering, Bangalore emerged as the winner and bagged prize money of Rs 1 lakh. Team ‘Scammer 101’ was the first runner-up from Dr. Akhilesh Das Gupta Institute of Technology & Management, Delhi and received prize money of Rs 60,000. The second runner-up was Team Elitebyte from Maharishi Markandeshwar (Deemed to Be) University, Ambala, which received prize money of Rs 40,000.

“India has no death of talent in the IT and app space, and we have seen there are a lot of budding developers, but they lack a proper platform. We are glad to bring this platform where such exceptionally talented students can receive the support they need in terms of marketing, user acquisition, etc. This hackathon aims to give students and developers a chance to compete against each other to build apps that will become the next great unicorn,” said Mr. Arpit Jain, CEO and Founder of GreedyGame.

According to Mr. Jain, students can grab this opportunity to take their application globally, with support towards scaling, mentorship, marketing test fund, and internship opportunity along with prize money.

The panel of judges included Prasanth Sanchan, founder of Apps for Bharat; Venus Dhuria, Co-founder of Appyhigh; Akhil Sharma, Founder of Myrl Tech; Vikas Mishra, Sr Customer Engineer, Google Cloud India; Arpit Jain, Founder and CEO of GreedyGame; and Arpit Chaudhary, CTO of GreedyGame.

“The final 10 teams were brilliant, and they showcased some amazing apps. This is just the start of GreedyGame’s effort in democratizing the app ecosystem. We will help all the students to further better their apps and help them market and monetize their apps,” added Mr. Jain.

In the coming months, GreedyGame will work with the top 5 apps and they will be eligible for the marketing fund of 1 crore. During the event, the participating teams were given a chance to introduce apps in niches like quizzes, games, photo editing, sports, news and entertainment, utilities, and spirituality.