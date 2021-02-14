Snapchat crosses 60 million mark in India

Snapchat has seen its user base cross the 60 million mark in India as the company continues to build on the growth momentum across product development, partnerships and the augmented reality (AR) experience. The app allows users to share photos and videos with friends for a specific time period after which the content gets deleted. It offers filters and lenses, many of which are augmented reality-enabled.









Nana Murugesan, Snap Inc Managing Director – International Markets, told PTI that the messaging app had 265 million daily users, globally, in the December 2020 quarter, with over five billion snaps were created daily on average by users on the platform.

“2020 was a really strong year for us and we are thrilled with the momentum we are seeing. We reached more than 60 million users in India in Q4 20, with strengthening growth throughout the year, and see our community engaging across all parts of Snapchat – from chatting to Discover content, using our camera and getting creative with Lens Studio,” he said. “We see this evolution accelerating. For example, our community played with Diwali-themed Lenses more than 500 million times.”

Murugesan said the company is excited to keep on building on the variety of experiences available on Snapchat for people in India. “From exclusive content to games, product development, partnerships and of course AR, we have lots in store.”

Snap’s team in India focuses on developing culturally relevant products, community engagement and partnerships. The company said more than 70 million people had watched Shows in India in 2020, while Diwali-themed Lenses were used more than 500 million times, more than eight times the engagement of Diwali Lenses in the previous year. Indian creators are also active in developing lenses and over 6,000 AR experiences had been developed in 2020.