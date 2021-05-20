Roposo has launched CloseAPP – a hyperlocal social app to help people across the nation connect within their location and get medical help real-time.

Roposo has launched CloseAPP – a hyperlocal social app to help people across the nation connect with one another within their location and get medical help real-time. COVID medical emergencies need an immediate resolution, which can best be met in close proximity to a person’s geo-location.









CloseAPP helps users seek help by posting their requirement on the app and also learn about the availability of plasma, oxygen, ICU beds, vaccines and ventilators around their location. Mayank Bhangadia, founder of Roposo, has created this app with former colleague Harsh Chhabra, who led product development at Roposo and also founded GoParento. Bhangadia is supported by many COVID volunteers in this social initiative.

“During my personal COVID crisis, I realized that current social networks aren’t as efficient in connecting help seekers with volunteers within one’s neighborhood, nearby societies or geo-location. Also, while some posts get so viral that the useful resources are exhausted by the time they reach the masses, many others hardly get. Little did I know that someone three kilometers away from my house succumbed to COVID for lack of oxygen. I could have arranged it for him, had I known this in time,” he said. “During this acute crisis, no one is a stranger. Everyone needs help and anyone can help others. I, hence felt a dire need to create an open, decentralized platform to help people connect hyper locally with one another and get immediate help.”

Bhangada said it’s encouraging to see so many help seekers and volunteers from across the nation joining the app.

Basically, CloseAPP is a location-based social networking platform that helps users discover and connect with people located in their vicinity at any given time. The hyper-local approach of this open platform helps users reach out for support in real-time in their neighborhood, raise local concerns, run community-driven initiatives, work towards bringing in social impact, and together create a better, safe and supportive living environment for all.