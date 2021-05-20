Fujifilm India Pvt Ltd has announced that Fujifilm Corporation has introduced x-ray solutions augmented with qXR, Qure.ai’s computed aided radiology software application designed with deep-learning Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology.









The AI will analyze x-ray images to detect abnormal findings within seconds. Fujifilm’s portable x-ray FDR Xair system are equipped with a new image processing box called Expansion Unit EX-Mobile – enabling to connect with qXR software. It will assist clinicians and technicians by flagging abnormal findings at the point-of-care.

Koji Wada, General Manager, Medical Division, Fujifilm India, said the new technology will deliver a support tool to assist the care providers for accurate diagnosis faster. “With the help of technology and special examination we can diagnose the disease while it is asymptomatic, with no signs or symptoms. The earlier detection of disease may lead to more cures or longer survival. Our partnership with Qure will support the expansion of Tuberculosis screening in India, and also other developing countries where there is limited access to such health service. We believe there’s tremendous potential in this partnership.”

Prashant Warier, CEO and Co-Founder, Qure.ai, said they are delighted to partner with Fujifilm to improve quality of care by accelerating patient triage, diagnostics and treatment. “Qure.ai’s CE certified and WHO endorsed technology will elevate patient care and reduce radiologists’ workload across healthcare institutions.”

Qure’s peer-reviewed and proven cheat x-ray interpretation technology, qXR can detect suspected abnormalities indicative of COVID-19, tuberculosis, lung cancer, misplaced catheters and multiple other radiological findings allowing for further review and confirmatory testing. The technology has been extensively trained on a global dataset and can be used for both adult as well as pediatric images.

Another significant advancement is that the combination of EX-Mobile with Fujifilm’s portable-ray FDR Xair system will bring the benefit of Qure’s AI technology not only to hospitals, but also regions which are geographically distant from the cities and emergency critical care. Furthermore, it will respond to the rapidly increasing global demand for support for effective lung procedures at medical sites, especially during the disease outbreaks.