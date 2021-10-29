Korean tech giant Samsung continues to be the market leader in third quarter despite a decline in overall shipments in the third quarter, according to a new research report released by International Data Corporation (IDC). The smartphone maker reportedly shipped 69 million handsets in Q3 to secure a 20.8 percent market share. The report revealed that 331.2 million units were shipped in the third quarter, representing a 6.7 percent decline year-on-year. The report attributed global supply chain issues, shortage of components, and seasonal factors as the primary reasons for the decline.









Apple bagged the second spot by shipping 50.4 million shipments compared to 41.7 million in the same quarter last year, registering a 20.8 percent year-on-year increase. Its market share reportedly saw a significant increase from 11.7 percent in Q3 2020 to 15.2 percent in Q3 2021. Xiaomi slid down to third position with its shipment declining to 44.3 million units, capturing a 13.4 percent market share and registering a 4.6 percent drop.

Vivo and OPPO tied for the fourth position, with shipments of 33.3 million units and 33.2 million units, respectively, with market shares of 10.1% and 10.0%, the IDC report said.

According to market research firm Counterpoint, the market declined due to the ongoing global component shortages and the slow recovery of key markets such as China and parts of Europe.

“During the September quarter, we saw supply constraints that were even more severe than those experienced during the June quarter,” Counterpoint Research Director Tarun Pathak said in a statement.

“This led to declines in shipment volumes, especially in the entry tier segment, which limited the growth potential. As a result, market demand was met by mid-to high-tier smartphones that helped drive the quarter to a record revenue even with the declining shipments,” he added.