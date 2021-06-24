Twitter adds RazorPay with Tip Jar to allow payments and donations

More than a month after launching its in-app payment feature Tip Jar, Twitter has announced it is integrating Indian payment gateway RazorPay with the platform to facilitate content monetisation. Tip Jar, currently available on iOS and Android devices, allows users to send and receive money through the platform.









It is the first of several upcoming ways for creators to monetise their content and earn money from their biggest supporters. When a user turns on Tip Jar, it adds an icon next to the Follow button on the Twitter profile page, allowing people to link to an existing account with the following payment providers: PayPal, Cash App, Patreon, Bandcamp, Venmo, and now Razorpay.

“By integrating Razorpay, we are hoping to provide people in India with a simple and secure way to send money as a token of appreciation or as a gift. Tip Jar is available in multiple Indian languages including Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi and Tamil,” said Twitter in a blog post.

“Through Razorpay’s interface, you will be able to support individuals and organisations across India via multiple modes of payment including UPI, credit and debit cards, net banking, wallets and more. We’re also working to add more payment providers to the feature around the world,” said the site.

With Tip Jar, people can select whichever payment service they prefer and they’ll be taken off Twitter to the selected app where they can show their support in the amount they choose. Twitter will not charge users for this facility.

Currently, only a limited amount of users on the platform can turn on Tip Jar to receive tips. They will see the option to add Tip Jar to their profile. This group includes creators, journalists, public figures, experts, and community leaders.