Twitter Communities feature now available on Android

Four months after its launch on iOS and web, Twitter made its Communities feature available to Android users. Communities is a topic-based groups feature , similar to Facebook Groups and Reddit. The option allows users to tweet directly to a Twitter community, and that tweet won’t show up on their own feed or to their followers.









Android users can now easily join, request to join, or participate in Twitter Communities, opening up the feature to a lot more of Twitter’s userbase.

In press release, the microblogging giant said: “people can Tweet directly to a specific audience instead of to all their followers, and only those in the Community can like and reply,”, although, for now anyway, their tweets remain public. It is still an invite-only feature for those wanting to create their own private community. There are communities for interests as varied as plants, skincare, space, design, fashion, Xbox and R&B.

Android is HERE! if you’re on Android, you can now engage in Communities via the Twitter app (make sure to update to the latest version!) pic.twitter.com/jHIhngixKD — Twitter Communities (@HiCommunities) January 19, 2022

Earlier this month, Twitter detailed more updates that are coming to Communities in a @HiCommunities thread. The feature currently has invite-only or open to everyone, but the social network is working on a request to join option, where administrators and moderators approve or deny requests. A ranked timeline is being tested, enabling members to see the top tweets from their Communities first. The social network is developing ways for admins and mods to highlight content, as well as question-and-answer sessions with mods or members.