Translucia, Sunovatech partner for initiatives to build metaverse, talent ecosystem

Translucia and Sunovatech India on Friday announced partnership for a slew of initiatives to build metaverse and talent ecosystem.









Thailand-based Translucia has partnered globally to build an ecosystem with metaverse elements to create a virtual world worth USD 3 billion, according to a statement. Sunovatech will act as a production hub to build 3D assets, environments and modules for the Translucia metaverse.

“Following their recent partnership announcement, Translucia, the metaverse developer subsidiary of T&B Media Global (Thailand) and Sunovatech India, an immersive and extended reality company, today announced a series of initiatives to build metaverse and talent ecosystem,” the statement said.

The collaboration will also bring together major businesses and startups specialising in related metaverse technologies to contribute to building a comprehensive ecosystem. The engagement will involve businesses across verticals, including healthcare, education, art and culture, technology, and real estate.