Tesla Stock Could Gain 20% as Wall Street Weighs Potential SpaceX Merger

Speculation surrounding a potential merger between Elon Musk-led Tesla and SpaceX is gaining momentum on Wall Street, with analysts suggesting such a deal could significantly boost Tesla’s valuation while creating one of the world’s most influential technology and aerospace companies.

Several investment firms now believe closer integration between the two of Elon Musk’s businesses has become increasingly likely, although analysts caution that regulatory hurdles and governance challenges remain significant.

Growing Collaboration Sparks Merger Speculation

The merger speculation follows a series of joint initiatives between Tesla and SpaceX.

Earlier this year, Elon Musk announced that Tesla would collaborate with SpaceX on a manufacturing project aimed at producing advanced computing hardware capable of supporting next-generation artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Analysts believe the initiative reflects a broader strategic alignment between Musk’s companies, which already cooperate on energy storage, engineering expertise and AI development.

Investment firms say these partnerships could eventually evolve into a full corporate combination.

Analysts See Significant Upside

Analysts estimate that Tesla shares could rise by approximately 20% to 22% if a merger materialises. Their analysis suggests SpaceX could pursue an all-stock acquisition, potentially offering Tesla shareholders a premium over the company’s prevailing market value.

The report argues that combining Tesla’s electric vehicle, robotics, battery and AI capabilities with SpaceX’s aerospace, satellite and launch businesses would unlock substantial operational efficiencies.

Some estimates suggest Tesla investors could receive a premium ranging between 20% and 30% under such a transaction.

Shared Technologies Fuel the Argument

Analysts cite several areas where Tesla and SpaceX already work closely together.

SpaceX relies on Tesla’s Megapack battery systems for energy storage, while both companies are reportedly collaborating on artificial intelligence training infrastructure and advanced semiconductor manufacturing.

Executives from SpaceX have publicly acknowledged growing synergies between the businesses.

The companies are also connected through leadership, with Elon Musk serving as chief executive of both organisations.

Wall Street Expects More Integration

Investment firms, including J.P. Morgan, believe an all-stock transaction remains the most likely structure if a merger proceeds.

Alternative scenarios discussed by analysts include creating a new holding company encompassing both businesses or gradually integrating selected operations before pursuing a full merger.

Several analysts suggest such a transaction could become more likely over the next 12 to 24 months, although few expect an immediate announcement.

Regulatory Challenges Remain

Despite the strategic appeal, analysts warn that completing a merger would be far from straightforward. SpaceX’s role as a major U.S. defence contractor would likely trigger intense regulatory scrutiny.

At the same time, Tesla’s substantial manufacturing footprint and commercial relationships in China could attract national security reviews and antitrust examinations. Corporate governance also presents another hurdle.

A combined entity would likely leave Elon Musk with significant voting control, raising questions about minority shareholder protections and board independence.

Tesla’s Performance Still Matters

The merger speculation arrives as investors continue to assess Tesla’s core business performance.

The electric vehicle manufacturer recently reported stronger-than-expected vehicle deliveries, helping ease concerns about slowing demand in the competitive EV market.

Investors are also watching Tesla’s expanding energy storage division, which many analysts expect to contribute more meaningfully during the second half of the year.

Tesla is scheduled to report quarterly earnings later this month, providing fresh insight into its automotive, energy and AI businesses.

SpaceX Valuation Continues to Climb

Separately, analysts remain highly optimistic about SpaceX’s standalone growth.

Some firms have assigned price targets implying substantial upside for the privately held aerospace company, citing expanding satellite internet operations, government contracts, and launch services.

A merger with Tesla, analysts say, would create a diversified technology powerhouse spanning transportation, energy, artificial intelligence, semiconductor manufacturing, satellite communications and commercial space exploration.

Investors Watching Closely

While neither Tesla nor SpaceX has officially confirmed merger plans, market speculation continues to intensify as collaboration between the companies expands.

For investors, the possibility of Musk bringing together two of his largest businesses represents one of the biggest corporate stories currently unfolding in the technology sector.

Whether the companies ultimately merge or simply deepen operational ties, analysts agree that their strategic relationship is likely to become even more significant in the years ahead.