Tom Cruise Undergoes Dramatic Transformation in ‘Digger’ as First Trailer Unveils Alejandro Iñárritu’s Political Satire

Tom Cruise revealed that when Alejandro Iñárritu’first showed him visual concepts for the character, he immediately embraced the challenge rather than questioning the radical departure from his familiar screen image.

Tom Cruise is stepping into one of the most unconventional roles of his career with “Digger,” the latest film from Academy Award-winning filmmaker Alejandro G. Iñárritu, and the newly released trailer has already become one of Hollywood’s biggest talking points.

Released by Warner Bros., the first official footage introduces Tom Cruise as Digger Rockwell, a blunt-speaking Southern oil billionaire whose company is blamed for triggering a global environmental catastrophe. The satirical drama, scheduled for theatrical release on October 2, marks the first collaboration between Cruise and Iñárritu after years of discussions.

A radically different Tom Cruise

Known for action heroes such as Ethan Hunt in the Mission: Impossible franchise, Tom Cruise appears almost unrecognizable in Digger. The Oscar-nominated actor sports a potbelly, thinning white hair, cowboy boots, and a deep Southern accent to portray Rockwell, an aging energy magnate facing mounting political pressure after an ecological disaster threatens global stability.

The Digger trailer presents Rockwell as arrogant, outspoken, and often darkly humorous, delivering sharp one-liners while dismissing concerns over the environmental crisis unfolding around him.

The transformation has drawn comparisons to Tom Cruise’s memorable appearance as studio executive Les Grossman in Tropic Thunder, another role that relied heavily on makeup and physical reinvention.

Political satire meets environmental crisis

Rather than a conventional disaster film, Digger appears to blend political satire with dark comedy.

The story follows Digger Rockwell after his energy empire allegedly causes a massive glacier shift, triggering fears of worldwide environmental and geopolitical consequences.

John Goodman portrays a sitting U.S. president who pressures Rockwell to resolve the crisis, while the billionaire attempts to control public perception as much as the disaster itself.

The trailer mixes absurd humour with commentary on corporate responsibility, political leadership and climate anxiety, suggesting a tone reminiscent of classic political satires while remaining firmly contemporary.

‘It took me 40 years’

During a special Warner Bros. presentation ahead of the trailer launch, Tom Cruise described the role as the culmination of decades of acting experience.

According to the actor, portraying Digger Rockwell required everything he had learned over more than four decades in Hollywood.

Tom Cruise revealed that when Alejandro Iñárritu’first showed him visual concepts for the character, he immediately embraced the challenge rather than questioning the radical departure from his familiar screen image.

The actor explained that developing a character involves much more than costume or makeup, saying every detail—from physical movement to wardrobe and colour choices- helps communicate the personality.

Iñárritu praises Cruise’s commitment

Iñárritu, whose previous films include Birdman, The Revenant and Babel, said he had envisioned the character for nearly a decade before finding the right actor.

The director praised Cruise’s willingness to completely immerse himself in the role, describing the transformation as remarkable.

According to Iñárritu, the project represents new creative territory for both filmmaker and actor.

The production reunited the director with Academy Award-winning cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki, who photographed the film using VistaVision cameras to create an expansive cinematic look.

Star-studded ensemble

Alongside Cruise and John Goodman, Digger features an ensemble cast including Riz Ahmed, Sandra Hüller, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jesse Plemons, Emma D’Arcy and Sophie Wilde.

Although the trailer focuses primarily on Cruise’s eccentric billionaire, brief appearances hint at broader political and personal conflicts unfolding around the global crisis.

A bold new chapter for Cruise

Following the conclusion of the long-running Mission: Impossible saga, Digger signals Cruise’s continued willingness to take creative risks.

The project also marks his renewed partnership with Warner Bros. after signing a production and development agreement with the studio in 2024.

Industry analysts believe the film could become one of the year’s most distinctive releases, combining Iñárritu’s ambitious storytelling with Cruise’s commitment to character-driven performances.

Whether audiences embrace its unusual blend of satire, environmental commentary and dark humour remains to be seen, but the first trailer makes one thing clear: Digger is unlike anything either Cruise or Iñárritu has attempted before.