Zuppa Raises ₹5 Crore to Supercharge India’s First Indigenous Armed Mini Drone

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Chennai-based drone tech startup Zuppa has secured a ₹5 crore investment from Four Pursuits Ventures, aiming to scale its revolutionary Ajeet Mini drone — a fully indigenous, high-altitude-ready armed drone platform that has already passed validation tests with the Indian Army.

The funding is part of a larger ₹10 crore bridge round that Zuppa intends to close by May 31, 2025, and marks a significant milestone for India’s defence technology ecosystem. With the Indian government prioritising Atmanirbhar Bharat, Zuppa’s innovation offers a secure, local alternative to foreign-origin drones like those from DJI.

The Ajeet Mini, powered by Zuppa’s proprietary NavGati autopilot system, is touted as India’s only indigenous micro-armed drone tested at over 11,000 feet. According to Managing Director Sai Pattabiram, the drone’s high-altitude performance and Indian Army validation set it apart in a market dominated by imported technologies.

“This drone is not just a product, it’s a statement,” Sai Pattabiram said. “It proves India can build world-class defence hardware tailored for its unique operational environments.”

The funding from Four Pursuits Ventures—led by entrepreneur Rahul Dewan—came after a compelling podcast discussion between Dewan and Pattabiram on Sangam Talks, a platform Dewan also founded. The conversation underscored the urgency of creating secure, Indigenous defence solutions amid growing cybersecurity concerns and global geopolitical tensions.



India must future-proof its defence capabilities through homegrown, cyber-resilient technologies,” said Dewan. “Zuppa’s Ajeet Mini and its patented NavGati stack are exactly what our defence ecosystem needs. This is not just a tech investment — it’s a national imperative.”

The Ajeet Mini leverages Zuppa’s patented Disseminated Parallel Control Computing (DPCC) architecture, placing it among an elite group of only seven companies worldwide with proprietary autopilot systems. Its advanced tech stack and secure communications make it a compelling alternative in the growing demand for non-Chinese, military-grade drones.

With this fresh funding, Zuppa aims to expand its channel partner network, enhance availability, and ramp up production of the Ajeet Series drones. The goal is to create a DJI-equivalent ecosystem with India-first technology, design, and security.

ideaForge’s SWITCH MINI Becomes First Small UAV to Earn Indian Military Certification

Zuppa has already made strategic partnerships to strengthen its position, including collaborations with Garuda Aerospace and MapmyIndia to co-develop drone solutions that align with India’s national interests. This further boosts their alignment with the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision by minimising foreign hardware dependence and bolstering cybersecurity resilience.

As investor interest continues to surge post-Operation Sindoor, Zuppa remains selective. “We’re looking for strategic partners, not just capital,” said Pattabiram. “We want investors who understand short defence application cycles and the criticality of secure drone tech.”

With validated performance, substantial financial backing, and rising interest from defence stakeholders, Zuppa is poised to become a cornerstone in India’s drone and defence tech future.


