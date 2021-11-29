10club, an e-commerce aggregator that acquires digitally native businesses with the aim of growing them 10x, has rolled up Aurion – a sports and fitness equipment business. This is 10club’s third acquisition in the sport and fitness category after Skudgear and Rapidotzz. Aurion offers customers high quality ankle weights, gym belts, medicine balls, dumbbells, skipping ropes and other such training and fitness equipment.









Deepak Nair, Co-Founder and COO, 10club, said sports and fitness is one of the fastest-growing categories in the country. “With its in-house product development capabilities and intrinsic understanding of the sports goods market, Aurion is well-positioned to achieve further scale in this category. We, at 10club, are very excited to partner with Satvinder and Harkirat in realizing their dream of building a large “Made in India” sports brand.”

Harkirat Singh and Satvinder Singh, Founders, Aurion, said they started by selling one product on Amazon years ago and today, they have built and enterprise that develops some of the highest quality products in the sport category in India. “We have always dreamt of growing Aurion to an INR 200-300 crore brand and we are excited to embark on that journey with 10club.”

Hrishikesh Thite, Partner Growth, 10club, believes there is tremendous potential in expanding the portfolio further into sporting equipment and eventually even foraying into smart tech sport equipment. “Aurion is among the category leaders, driven by the entrepreneurial DNA of the Singh brothers couple with a unique focus on customer delight and manufacturing locally in India. We at 10club are very excited to enable the growth journey further, leveraging our extensive expertise in sourcing, category management, product and channel expansion, and branding and marketing. In the future, we foresee Aurion to be the brand-of-choice for both professional and casual sports enthusiasts.”

10club raised $40 million earlier this year in its seed round and has already acquired six brands across the sport, home (including lawn and gardening) and baby categories. 10club partners with entrepreneurs to grow and scale the businesses by using a centralized platform model which has best-in-class-talent, processes and practices in the form of playbooks. Over the past year, they have built a pipeline of over $100 million and plans on focusing on categories such as home, sports, baby and pets.