Arya.ag’s NBFC Crosses ₹2000 Crore Milestone in Commodity Finance

Arya.ag, India’s largest and only profitable grain commerce platform, has achieved a historic milestone in agricultural finance. Its Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) arm has surpassed ₹2000 crore in commodity-based lending, making it the first in India to reach this scale in agri-finance. This breakthrough marks a turning point in rural financial inclusion, challenging the notion that commodity financing at the farmgate level is too risky or unscalable.

Unlike conventional lending models, Arya.ag’s approach is rooted in financing against actual grain stored in decentralized warehouses across India. Supported by a robust technology infrastructure, this system provides faster, collateral-backed loans to farmers, traders, and agribusinesses, ensuring liquidity when it is most needed.

A Game-Changer in Agricultural Finance

Commenting on this achievement, Anand Chandra, Co-founder of Arya.ag, stated “Reaching ₹2000 crore in commodity finance through our NBFC validates our integrated approach to post-harvest solutions. This milestone positions us as the largest NBFC in India’s commodity collateral funding space, effectively doubling the scale of other players in this segment.”

One of Arya.ag’s standout innovation is its instant loan processing system, where farmers receive funding within 30 minutes based solely on KYC verification. This model has not only enhanced rural credit access but also maintained near-zero Non-Performing Assets (NPAs)—a remarkable feat in the agricultural lending sector.

Beyond its direct lending operations, Arya.ag has played a crucial role in facilitating an additional ₹10,000 crore through partner banks against warehouse receipts. This brings the total financing enabled by Arya.ag to a staggering ₹12,000 crore this financial year, highlighting its impact on India’s agricultural economy.

Recognition and Expansion

Arya.ag’s success in commodity finance follows a series of major achievements Recognition with the 2025 Forward Faster Sustainability Award in the Climate Action category by the UN Global Compact Network India. Securing an INR 2.5 billion loan facility backed by GuarantCo and HSBC India, strengthening its financial capabilities for future expansion. Currently, Arya.ag operates across 21 states, covering 60% of India’s districts, with a network of 3,500+ warehouses managing over 4 million metric tons of commodities valued at more than ₹10,000 crore.

The Future of Agri-Finance

The milestone achieved by Arya.ag’s NBFC is a testament to the transformative potential of post-harvest commodity finance. By leveraging technology, decentralized storage, and real-time risk assessment, the company is breaking barriers in rural finance and providing small farmers and agribusinesses with seamless access to credit.

With an ever-expanding reach and strong financial backing, Arya.ag is not just reshaping India’s agricultural lending landscape—it is paving the way for a more inclusive and sustainable rural economy.