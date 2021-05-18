Hisar has emerged as the new epicenter of farmers’ agitation in Haryana following a visit by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday. This ensued into clashes between the farmers and policemen. Late last year, the neighboring districts of Kuruksehtra, Yamunagar, Ambala and Karnal had witnessed protests over the Centre’s three farm laws.far









Over the past two months, Hisar, about 150km from Delhi has recorded increase in protests following the visits of BJP-JJP leaders. Rishi Saini, a Hisar-based political observer told The Indian Express that the latest incident has given new energy to the farmer agitation despite a COVID lockdown and spread of the pandemic.

Four toll plazas in the district has become the focal point for the mobilization of agitator farmers where they visit daily. According to the report, farmers from neighboring villages go to these plazas in rotation with a mindset that the agitation may go on for months and even for a few years.

Saini highlighted that in the 1980s, the farmers of Hisar had fought a long and successful battle demanding pakke khale (minor irrigation canals). “Even during the past couple of years, the farmers have been launching agitation at local level in the district, especially over the issue of compensation to their damaged crops due to natural calamities and diseases.”

The same is for neighboring districts of Fatehabad, Sirsa and Bhiwani. Political commentators believe that the visits of top leaders of BJP-JJP who are facing flank from farmers over the central government three agri-bills, have charged the agitation. These visits have given chance to the farmers to consolidate their strength against the might of the ruling dispensation. Moreover, there is a growing feeling among the agitator farmers that the BJP-JJP leaders, who had restricted their movements following the warning of agitators, are now trying to increase their activities after the imposition of COVID restrictions.

Vikas Sisar, a farmer leader, noted that since the beginning of the farmers’ agitation, Hisar has seen a considerable participation in dharnas at Delhi borders and at toll plazas on national highways. “Their strength becomes more apparent whenever any leader of BJP-JJP comes to the district and farmers come on roads to stage protest against them.” He added that farmers have announced a social boycott of BJP-JJP leaders to express their anguish over the issue of three farm laws terming the same as anti-farmer and anti-poor.