Protesting farmers reject Centre’s written offer of amendments in new farm laws

Protesting farmers have rejected the government’s proposed amendments in the contentious new farm laws. The farmers have also called for a full-scale nationwide protest on December 14, including closure of Delhi-Jaipur Highway, capture of toll plazas and boycott of Reliance malls.









The government had proposed to give a written assurance that the existing Minimum Support Price (MSP) regime for the procurement will continue. The Centre also proposed to make necessary amendments on at least seven issues, including the fear about the weakening mandi system. It also said that it is ready to provide all necessary clarifications on their concerns about the new farm laws.

However, the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), in an official statement said Modi government is not sincere and arrogant about resolving the farmers demands. “All farmers bodies rightly reject old proposals dressed up as new AIKSCC and all farmer organizations reiterate their demand to repeal three farm acts and EB 2020,” it said. “Protest to continue, more farmers to join in, in Delhi. District level dharnas to start in all states.”

The AIKSCC joined farmers organizations in denouncing and rejecting the so-called insincere and arrogant so-called new proposal of Central government. It called upon the farmers organizations to organize continuous sit-ins in all district and state capitals, jointly with other supporting organizations at public places. “Bharat Bandh on December 8 has proven beyond doubt all-India footprint of the popular farmers protests. AIKSCC notes mass participation in Bharat Bandh and calls upon all organizations and political parties to mobilize Farmers March in to Delhi to intensify protest,” it said.

Also Read: Ready to give written assurance on continuing MSP: Govt’s proposal to agitating farmers

Farmers, from across the country, mostly from Punjab and other northern states continue to hold their demand for the repeal of the new farm laws that were passed in Parliament in September despite objection from the masses.