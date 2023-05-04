Amazon Great Summer Sale – Exclusive No Cost EMI Offers on Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card

Bajaj Finance Limited (BFL), the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv Limited and India’s largest and highly diversified NBFC, is making shopping more exciting for its customers at the upcoming Amazon Great Summer Sale that starts on 4th May 2023.









Bajaj Finance customers can shop for a wide range of products at Amazon’s Great Summer Sale and get huge discounts on top brands available on a No Cost EMI with Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card. Lakhs of customers have already reaped the benefits of exclusive offers on No Cost EMI using Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale in January this year. Customers can avail cart financing across segments such as Home, Kitchen, Garden, Furniture, Sports, Automotive, Apparel, etc. on cart value above Rs 2,999/-. With the partnership, customers can split the desired product’s cost over a flexible tenor and repay conveniently with the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card.

Benefits of using Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card during Great Summer Sale 2023

No Cost EMI financing from Bajaj Finserv

Flexible terms for easy repayment

No down payment

The Amazon Great Summer Sale will open the customers to explore 60+ New Launches in various product categories with great discounts –

Up to 40% Off on Mobiles & Accessories (https://amzn.to/3HJvUwD)

Up to 75% Off on Laptops, Smartwatches, Headphones & More (https://amzn.to/42oC9xN)

Up to 60% Off on Smart TVs & Appliances (https://amzn.to/41KncpJ)

Up to 70% Off on Home & Kitchen (https://amzn.to/3VgyzDp)

50% – 80% Off on Fashion & Beauty (https://amzn.to/428iAcE)

Up to 70% Off on Books, Toys, Grooming & More (https://amzn.to/428iAcE)

Up to 40% Off on Alexa, Fire TV & Kindle (https://amzn.to/3LyLvRL)

Bajaj Finance customers can give a missed call on 92100 35555 to get the App link (bfl.onelink.me/857331112/75d) and view their card by following a few simple steps like – clicking on the ‘EMI’ icon on the top right corner, enter the date of birth, click on “View” to view the EMI card number and enter OTP make their masked EMI card number visible.

To avail the exchange, offer on Mobile, Tablets, Laptops, TVs, ACs, Washing Machines and Refrigerators only, customers can –

Select the product you’re looking to purchase

Select delivery location to check availability

Look for “with Exchange”

Enter basic details of the user

Hit the “buy Now with Exchange”

Your used product will be picked up

EMI card enables consumers to buy more products and conveniently pay through EMIs while shopping online. Bajaj Finance customers can also choose the tenure most suitable to them for repaying the amount through EMI Network Card. Customers can also choose to foreclose their loan anytime without extra charges.