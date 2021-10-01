Bajaj Housing Finance Limited (BHFL), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finance Limited, has revised its home loan interest rate to 6.70% p.a. from 6.75% p.a. This is for salaried and professional applicants. Applicants with a good credit, income and employment profile can apply today and save substantially by availing this new interest rate.









Customers with an existing home loan can also avail of the new rate by opting for a Home Loan Balance Transfer. Eligible applicants can transfer the balance amount on their home loan to Bajaj Housing Finance Limited and avail of the reduced interest rate.

Moreover, the Home Loan Balance Transfer product comes with a top-up loan facility, whereby an applicant has the option to avail of a sizeable top-up loan of Rs 1 crore, or even higher, basis eligibility. The company offers a range of features and benefits with its products, many of which are tailored to customers’ requirements.

In these COVID times, Bajaj Housing Finance offers contact-free loans, wherein the entire process is completed virtually. Applicants only need to apply through its website, post which all coordination is completed via phone or email. The only step of the journey where you need to meet the representative in person is the final one, where you need to sign the loan agreement and complete other registration formalities.

Applicants with a good credit history and income, and employment record can apply for a sizeable loan amount of Rs 5 crore, or even higher, basis eligibility; this means that the quantum of funding is never a problem. With Bajaj Housing Finance Limited, applicants have the option to avail of home loans where the interest rate is linked to external benchmarks, such as repo rates. Here, they stand a chance to benefit from regulatory rate cuts.

Furthermore, HFC delivers quick and hassle-free processing from start to end. Applicants benefit from minimal documentation and are also assured of unmatched turnaround times. Once the loan application is approved and verified, the amount is disbursed in 48 hours. The company also offers flexible repayment tenors to ensure customers can comfortably repay in the years to come.