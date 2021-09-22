Automovil, a full-stack mobility startup focused on car after-sales services, has launched India’s first dedicated Learning Management Platform (LMP) to upskill auto mechanics and technicians. The brand has launched the platform in partnership with Scaffold Technologies. The objective of the platform is to upskill semi-skilled and skilled mechanics across India by providing access to information on the different vehicles maintenance and servicing techniques, and challenges associated with the particular vehicle.









The training material will be available in two formats – photo with text and video for every make and model of the cars. The brand has kept the access to the LMP free of cost in its initial phase. The service is currently available in English, Hindi and Kannada languages. As the portfolio and traction grow, it will be available for more languages.

Mridu Mahendra Das, Co-Founder and CEO, Automovil, said that in a country like India, there are about 20+ OEMs in the current scenario. “For every three to six months, these OEMs are launching new vehicles that would have different functioning. However, against the pace of launch, there are about five million technicians those are yet not trained for the new models. The gap in terms of training and servicing knowledge is evident. The LMP has been launched to fill in this gap only,” Das explained. “We will keep upgrading it with latest AI, ML and VR technology to add more and more tools to upskill automotive mechanics and technicians community. By end of 2023 Automovil wanted to upskill about five million+ semi-skilled and skilled technicians across the country with presence over 100+ cities and will be available in all major Indian languages.”

Vimal Kanth Tummala, Co-Founder, Scaffold Technologies, said the company is excited that the auto technician across the country will be benefited through this platform and their partnership with Automovil. “We look forward to bringing such more disruption in future.”

India has more than five million semi-skilled and skilled technicians spread across 718 districts. Most of them deal with the day to day challenges of not having the proper or adequate knowledge and standard operating procedure to deal with different set of cars. As such, the AI and ML-enabled platform will allow a technician to view videos and text visuals of even the latest make and models services right from the engine, suspension, clutch to breaks works all mechanical and electrical works can be viewed by the technicians, and they can even make money by uploading similar videos that might guide others from the peer.

The brand has already provided a strong content portfolio with 2000+ videos now available on the platform. In line with the ambition to build skilled manpower in the field, the brand sees a standing need to also train the technicians on the climbing demand for electric vehicle servicing. Automovil is focused to continuously work towards upskilling the workforce and providing a professional experience to the customer.