Skoda Octavia to come in a new dynamic Sportline version

Skoda, the Czech carmaker, has announced that it will offer the fourth generation of its bestseller – Octavia – in a new and dynamic Sportline version. Positioned somewhere between the regular model and the top-of-the-range RS model, this variant impresses with its black exterior elements, three-spoke multifunction sports steering wheel and sports seats with integrated head restraints and the ThermoFlux upholstery.









The new Octavia model gets the signature black exterior elements, with a new front spoiler, grille frame and rear diffuser with a distinctive gloss black finish. Hatchback models have an additional rear spoiler that’s not on non-Sportline cars. They also come with 17-inch alloy wheels with optional 18-inch alloys or Sportline exclusive 19-inch items. All three options come finished in either a polished or metallic black look.

Also available as an option are the 18-inch Vega metallic black wheels and, exclusively for the Sportline, the 19-inch Taurus alloy wheels, finished in polished black. The front wings are adorned with Sportline badges. The interior of the Sportline trim of Octavia is inspired by the Style trim level and includes a textile finish for the instrument panel as well as Piano Black accent strips. The sports seats have integrated head rests and are equipped with breathable ThermoFlux upholstery.

The multi-function sports steering wheel has three spokes and a sports a Sportline badge, while the decorative sills of the front doors are marked ‘Octavia’. The new model also impresses with its familiar Simply Clever solutions, such as a USB-C port in the rear view mirror.

Overall, the new Octavia will be offered as a petrol model only, using the same 2.0 litre TSI engine from the Superb which is good for 190 hp and 320 Nm of torque. A DSG automatic will be available, but manual transmission is to be offered as well. The price is likely to range about Rs 18 lakh and Rs 23 lakh.