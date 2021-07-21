iCreate Launches EVangelise '21 - an Electric Vehicle Innovation

EVangelise is a three stage, international challenge open to startups, college students, research institutions, independent innovators and EV enthusiasts with innovations pertaining to 2&3-wheeler electric vehicle sub-components A total of INR 88.5 lakh will be given as assured cash prizes to winners across four innovation categories and three stages The top three winners will get cash prizes of Rs. 10 lakh, Rs. 7.5 lakh and Rs. 5 lakh respectively, besides assured incubation support of Rs. 50 lakh each, access to iCreate’s facilities, market connects and industry mentorship.









The event will culminate in an EV Expo against the backdrop of the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Kevadia, where 18 finalists will showcase their innovations, alongside India’s leading EV companies and sub-component manufacturers The grand finale will feature a one-of-its-kind EV race at the Statue of Unity, the world’s tallest statue Applications are open from 15 July 2021 Apply to participate www.evangelise.org.in

iCreate (International Centre for Technology and Entrepre-neurship), India’s leading innovation-based startup incubator, has launched EVangelise, a grand challenge aimed at identifying the next generation of innovators in the electric vehicle sub-components segment. Planned in three stages over a period of seven months, EVangelise is targeted at startups, college students, research institutions, independent innovators and EV enthusiasts, with revolutionary innovations in sub-components used in 2W & 3W electric vehicles.

As an ecosystem devoted to promoting growth and entrepreneurial capital, iCreate has built a successful track-record of supporting projects in the EV space – from batteries and battery management systems, to charging systems, energy recovery systems, hybrid energy storage systems, autonomous driving assisting systems, and smart functionality systems. Commenting on the launch, Anupam Jalote, CEO, iCreate said, EVangelise aims to identify and nurture some of the brightest minds from across the world, by using the power of innovation in addressing key problem statements of the EV industry.

This event has been conceptualised to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles in the country with sophisticated, energy-efficient and sustainable transportation solutions for the Indian market, thus aligning with India’s 2030 EV ambitions of having 80% of two- and three-wheeler sales as electric vehicles. We believe these innovations also have the potential to help Indian EV manufacturers gain a position of global leadership. iCreate envisions a 25% energy efficiency over current EV configurations through a multitude of efficiency-enhancing innovations such as regenerative braking, waste heat recovery, and more. With Electric Vehicles as one of our focus areas, we have experienced first-hand, the technology potential in this segment.

iCreate is thrilled to announce the launch of EVangelise and invite EV enthusiasts from all over the world to come and witness history in the making. EVangelise has been designed to cover the four sub-component levels of an electric vehicle: a. Electric Powertrain (motor + controller) b. Battery, BMS and Hybrid Energy Storage Systems c. Regenerative Braking Systems d. Intelligent Vehicle Management Systems. A total of INR 88.5 lakh will be given as assured cash prizes to winners across the four categories and three stages. The participants will be able to simultaneously submit their proposals across three different stages.:

Idea Stage: Participants will be required to submit only the description of their planned innovation meant to increase the efficiency of an electric 2/3 wheeler. Design Stage: Shortlisted teams from the Idea Stage, and also qualified direct applicants, will be eligible for this stage where they will be required to submit specific calculations and simulations on a dedicated software. Participants will be put through a 2-day bootcamp, to set expectations, briefed on tech specs, and given tips on an efficient way forward.

Build Stage: Selected teams from the Design Stage, and also qualified direct applicants, will be eligible. All participants will be required to deliver a tangible prototype/POC, demonstrating real-world engineering and implementation skills. This stage will see masterclasses and tech mentoring by iCreate and industry experts. Participants will have the option to stay at the iCreate campus and use its world class infrastructure and facilities. Prototypes will undergo testing and validation at iCreate labs. 18 shortlisted finalists move on to the Innovation Showcase and all finalists are assured INR 3 lakh cash prize each, along with support from iCreate in terms of expert mentoring, rapid prototyping facilities, and opportunity to get a suitable grant.

Innovation Showcase: In February 2022, the qualifying teams will move to a grand finale in Kevadia, against the backdrop of the Statue of Unity. The top 3 winners will get INR 10 lakh, INR 7.5 lakh and INR 5 lakh cash prizes respectively, besides assured incubation support of INR 50 lakh each, market connects and industry mentorship. The Innovation Showcase will consist of two events: Electrify Your Future Pitch where finalists will present their innovations to a jury comprising top EV industry experts and VCs EV Expo: Featuring innovations from EV companies, electric sub-component manufacturers, and also, the 18 EVangelise finalists

The grand finale will comprise a Statue of Unity EV Race, an open, international race at Kevadia, the location of the world’s tallest statue built to honour Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. It will feature entries from companies manufacturing electric 2&3 wheelers, under three categories – Unregistered vehicles of <250W, Regular vehicles of 250W-1KW, and Performance vehicles >1KW. EVangelise will be the biggest event in the EV ecosystem, bringing together all stakeholders under one umbrella – innovators, industry, institutions and government bodies with the common mission of helping India transform itself into a world leader in 2&3 wheeler EVs over a 3 to 5 year time span.

The goal is to create a technology package that can be used by mass manufacturers for accelerating EV adoption in India, and also to gain a dominant market position in the global market. In order to sustain the engagement of innovators in the EV industry and expand the network, iCreate plans to conduct EVangelise annually. As part of this, it will ensure that industry starters are hand held and mentored to continuously innovate in the rapidly evolving EV segment and navigate challenges through well-designed solutions in the changing industry landscape.