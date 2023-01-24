Valvoline, the original Engine Oil maker and a leading global lubricant manufacturer powering the future of mobility through innovative services and products, is ready with a lineup of fluids designed for EVs for Indian automobile sector. Being first at what comes next is part of Valvoline’s DNA and that’s why the brand embraced the electrification of vehicles and developed EV Fluids to meet the highest standards of EV category and help drive through the change.

Globally, Valvoline has been leading the charge for EV fluids by creating the next generation of advanced fluid solutions – From Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs), and Plug In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) to Autonomous Vehicles and electric fleets.









In India, the EV sector revs up for growth with Indian government committed to promoting the adoption of EVs and has set a target of having 30% of all cars on the road being EVs by 2030. McKinsey anticipates a significant increase in the number of electric vehicles on the road by 2035. The market size of EVs, including BEVs, HEVs, and PHEVs, is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 20% by 2035.

“We have the passion for innovation and for over 150 years, we are continuously researching and developing products for next-gen vehicles. The industry will see robust demand for EVs in the coming years and we are prioritizing how to best meet every vehicle owner’s need. As we look to the future of automotive – not just domestically but abroad – we are committed to ensuring our products and services evolve, adapt and solve every consumer’s need.” said, Mr. Sandeep Kalia, MD, and CEO, Valvoline India.

Over the years, Valvoline’s passion for innovation drives every decision and every product they introduce. From hybrids to EVs, brand has products and services for each. Valvoline’s next generation EV Performance Fluids are engineered to extend battery life and protect other vehicle components. They help solve common electric vehicle issues like battery temperature variations, powertrain performance, brake system corrosion, and sealed bearing failure to help keep EVs running at peak performance.

Electric Vehicles (EVs) continue to evolve to meet the demand for lower carbon emissions. And for nearly two decades, Valvoline scientists have been partnering worldwide with technology leaders, OEMs, researchers and industry groups.

With the rise of hybrid-powered and electric vehicles, car manufacturers are facing an unprecedented engineering and design reform in auto industry history. From traditional energy to new energy, Valvoline has been growing with global and Indian markets, embracing reform together with its partners – and achieving win-win innovation.