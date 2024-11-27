Mahindra XEV 9e Launches in India: 659 km Range & Futuristic Features at ₹21.90 Lakh

Mahindra has unveiled its latest electric SUV, the XEV 9e, in the Indian market, priced at ₹21.90 lakh (ex-showroom Chennai). Deliveries are slated to commence in February 2025. This launch marks a significant step in Mahindra’s electric vehicle (EV) portfolio, introducing a model that combines innovative design with advanced features.









Design and Exterior

Contrary to earlier speculations that the Mahindra XEV 9e would be an electrified version of the XUV700, the SUV showcases a distinct design language. The front fascia features a triangular headlamp cluster flanked by LED daytime running lights (DRLs) that span the vehicle’s width, accentuating its modern aesthetic. The new Mahindra Motors logo is prominently positioned above the DRLs.

A continuous line extends from the front to the rear, culminating in a coupe-like silhouette with a sloping roofline. The Mahindra Motors Electic SUV is equipped with 19-inch alloy wheels, enhancing its robust stance. Measuring 4,789 mm in length and offering a ground clearance of approximately 207 mm, the XEV 9e balances style with practicality. Storage solutions include a 195-litre front trunk (frunk) and a 663-litre rear trunk, catering to diverse cargo needs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahindra Electric Origin SUVs (@mahindraelectricsuvs)

Interior and Features

Thanks to its underfloor battery placement, the XEV 9e has a spacious cabin inside. The dashboard is dominated by a 110 cm three-screen setup, complemented by a two-spoke steering wheel featuring an illuminated logo, mirroring the design seen in the BE 6e model. In total, the SUV boasts five screens, underscoring its tech-centric approach.

The vehicle is equipped with a suite of features aimed at enhancing comfort and convenience:

Air Purifier: Ensures clean cabin air quality.

Sunroof with UV Ray Blocker: Offers natural light while protecting occupants from harmful rays.

Harman Kardon Sound System with Dolby Atmos: Delivers an immersive audio experience.

Head-Up Display (HUD) with Augmented Reality: Projects essential driving information onto the windshield.

5G Internet Connectivity and Built-in Amazon Alexa: Provides seamless connectivity and voice-controlled assistance.

Cooled Console: Keeps beverages and items at optimal temperatures.

60:40 Split Rear Seats: Offers flexibility in seating and cargo arrangements.

Telescopic and Tilt-Adjustable Steering: Allows drivers to find their preferred driving position.

Safety and Driver Assistance

Safety is a priority in the XEV 9e, which comes equipped with:

Level 2+ Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS): Includes features like adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist.

Secure360: Enables vehicle monitoring via a mobile application.

Six Airbags: Provides comprehensive occupant protection.

Electronic Parking Brake: Enhances parking safety and convenience.

Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS): Alerts drivers to tire pressure anomalies.

Driver Drowsiness Detection: Monitors driver alertness and provides warnings as needed.

Performance and Range

The Mahindra XEV 9e is powered by a 79 kWh battery pack, delivering an ARAI-certified range of 659 km, with real-world estimates exceeding 500 km. The electric motor generates 286 bhp and 380 Nm of torque, propelling the SUV from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.8 seconds. An alternative 59 kWh battery option is available, paired with a 231 bhp motor. Both battery variants support fast charging via a 140 kW DC charger, ensuring reduced downtime between drives.

With the introduction of the XEV 9e, Mahindra Electric aims to strengthen its position in the EV segment, offering consumers a blend of performance, safety, and cutting-edge technology.