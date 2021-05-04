Bajaj Healthcare launches ‘Favijaj’ to treat mild to moderate Covid cases

Bajaj Healthcare on Tuesday announced the launch of Favipiravir tablets under the brand name of Favijaj. It is an antiviral drug used for treating patients suffering from influenza virus and has proved to be effective over COVID patients. The firm has received approval from India’s drug regulator DCGI, to manufacture and market Favijaj, the oral Favipiravir approved medication in India for the treatment of COVID-19 from 4 May 2021.









“We hope the availability of an effective treatment such as Favijaj will considerably ease the pressure and offer patients much-needed and timely therapy options,” Bajaj Healthcare Joint MD Anil Jain said.

The firm has successfully developed the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and the formulation for Favipiravir through its own in-house R&D team, Bajaj Healthcare said.

Favipiravir is an antiviral drug, which has shown potent in vitro activity against severe acute respiratory syndrome of coronavirus.FAVIJAJ tablets comprising Favipiravir in different dosage forms is used for the treatment of mild to moderate Covid-19 disease.

The drug will be available as a prescription-based medication, with recommended doses. Shares of Bajaj Healthcare closed at Rs 583.05 per scrip on BSE, up steep 10.85 percent from its previous close.

Last week, Drug Controller General Of India (DCGI) granted restricted emergency use approval to Zydus Cadila’s Virafin for treating patients showing moderate COVID-19 symptoms, the Department of Biotechnology said on Saturday.

Virafin is a pegylated interferon alpha-2b(PegIFN), which when subcutaneously injected to the patient in the early stages of infection, results in their faster recovery, it said.

The studies confirmed the safety, tolerability and efficacy of Virafin. The studies also reported that Viarfin reduces viral load and aid in managing the disease in a better way, such as reduction in the need for supplemental oxygen, thereby reducing the respiratory tension caused due to low oxygen levels, the DBT said.