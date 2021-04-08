Big Boy Toyz invests INR 15 Crores on enhanced customer experience and service

For those aspiring to get a piece of high-end luxury, here’s good news! Big Boy Toyz has touted a massive investment of Rs. 15 crores in augmenting customer experience and service through numerous means Post Covid-19. Founded in 2009, BBT generated a revenue of Rs. 250 crore in the fiscal year 2018, and now envisages five times the revenue with heightened demand for its own vehicle in the present scenario. The giant boasts a wide range of brands such as Lamborghini, Ferrari, Bentley, and Aston Martin, straddling a price range from Rs. 50 lakh to Rs. 10 crores. Showcasing luxury automobiles virtually is the first-ever move taken by Big Boy Toyz in the industry of pre-owned car dealerships.









The company has also recently launched its application on iOS and Android platforms to cater to customer needs more effectively. Buyers can have a 360-degree view of luxury cars, enjoying a virtual walkthrough of the physical showroom. The app offers various features like the calculation of EMIs and payment without any fuss. Besides this, the buyer can furthermore compare iconic from a boast of supercar collection. The app allows contactless sales through video calling. . “Almost 40% of cars sold, buyers don’t even visit our store for inspection” , said Jatin Ahuja, Founder and MD, Big Boy Toyz. The app is straightforward to navigate across various brands and models.

Sellers of pre-loved cars can also sell their car in 3 easy steps through the unique 29 minutes selling feature of the application with increased efficiency and effectiveness to respond. One can find comprehensive information about a particular car. BBT app is a perfect package answer to luxury car buyers and sellers. They leave no stone unturned to make the car delivery memorable for their clients.

With raised concern for hygiene post novel coronavirus, BBT cars are duly sanitized before delivery. They have a dedicated body shop for their customers only. Here comes a one-stop solution for your luxury. The body shop offers an assortment of services that include painting, repairing, tyres change, complete technical check up with special diagnosis tools, wheel alignment, and balancing, detailing exterior and interior, and complete car scanning servicing.

Buyers who are enormously propelled to acquire their own car of dreams, Big Boy Toyz will fulfil the impulse. As per Jatin Ahuja, “Car aficionados would rather buy used luxury cars over buying new ones as the cost substantially slashes down while performance remains top tier.”