Pushpa 2 Shatters Records with ₹175 Crore Day 1: Allu Arjun Dethrones SRK’s Jawan

The much-anticipated sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule, stormed into theatres on December 5, 2024, shattering box office records and setting new benchmarks for Indian cinema. Directed by Sukumar, the film collected a staggering ₹175.1 crore nett in India on its opening day, overtaking Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan as the biggest Day 1 opener of all time in the Hindi-speaking market.

Monumental Opening Across Languages

According to trade reports, Pushpa 2 achieved this milestone with massive contributions from its Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam versions. The Telugu version alone amassed ₹85 crore nett on its first day, showcasing the film’s unparalleled dominance in its home market of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The Hindi version contributed ₹67 crore, surpassing Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan’s previous record of ₹64 crore. The Tamil and Malayalam versions added ₹7 crore and ₹5 crore, respectively, further cementing the film’s pan-India appeal.

The film also benefitted from paid premiere shows held on December 4, which raked in ₹10.1 crore from select cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

Global Domination

Pushpa 2 was released on over 10,000 screens worldwide, creating an unparalleled buzz. Including overseas collections, early estimates suggest that the film’s gross earnings on Day 1 could exceed ₹200 crore. Analysts believe the film might soon surpass SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which had a record-breaking opening day of ₹223 crore globally.

Breaking Records and Setting Benchmarks

The sequel’s phenomenal opening is a testament to the massive hype surrounding Pushpa 2, fueled by Allu Arjun’s magnetic performance in the first installment, which established the character of Pushpa Raj as a cultural phenomenon. The film’s tagline, “Pushpa Jhukega Nahi,” resonated deeply with audiences and set high expectations for the sequel.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala confirmed the film’s record-breaking debut on social media, calling it the “all-time Day 1 opener in India.”

Star-Studded Cast and Stellar Performances

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 features an ensemble cast, including Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles. Supporting actors like Anasuya Bharadwaj, Sunil, Jagapathi Babu, and Rao Ramesh deliver memorable performances, while Sreeleela makes a special cameo.

The film’s gripping storyline, high-octane action sequences, and captivating music have struck a chord with audiences. The trailer’s viral reception further contributed to the film’s massive opening.

What’s Next for Pushpa 2?

With such a phenomenal start, Pushpa 2 is expected to continue its dominance at the box office over the weekend. If early trends hold, the film could surpass the lifetime collections of several Indian cinematic giants, including Baahubali 2, RRR, and Jawan.

For fans of Allu Arjun and Indian cinema, Pushpa 2: The Rule is not just a movie—it’s a cultural event. The film’s historic opening day marks a new chapter in Indian cinema, solidifying Allu Arjun’s position as one of the industry’s most bankable stars.