Concentrix Catalyst plans to hire 2500 new employees

Concentrix, a leading global solutions company that reimagines everything customer experience (CX) through strategy, talent and technology, has announced its intent to double its Catalyst team in India, leveraging the area’s high tech and engineering talent pool. Concentrix Catalyst is the newly created experience design and engineering team of Concentrix that combines human-centered design, powerful data and strong tech to accelerate CX transformation at scale. The team currently employs over 2,500 people in the region, hiring more than 300 new staff in the last quarter alone.









“India is the epicenter of tech and innovation and where we see tremendous growth opportunities in both IP and delivery driven from our centers in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kolkata,” said Ajaz Mohammed, head of delivery, Concentrix Catalyst. “We anticipate significant growth in the next 12 months to bolster our ongoing innovation, engagement and delivery capabilities to clients around the globe.”

As the Catalyst team drives the digital capabilities business to accelerate CX transformation, the company is poised to take a leading stake in the $550 billion CX market. Its ability to grow and innovate at scale around AI and advanced analytics, immersive experiences, intelligent automation, cloud and more will drive the expansion of its workforce. Over the next year, the Catalyst team is looking to amplify its workforce – specifically mid to senior level software engineers, project managers and technical architects across a number of vertical markets including telecom and media, technology and software, fintech, transportation and logistics, industrial, retail and healthcare.

Also Read:_Amazon’s Amit Agarwal gets additional role as head emerging markets

“Since our inception, we’ve strived to become the world’s leading customer engagement company, rich in talent and diversity,” said Dinesh Venugopal, president, Concentrix Catalyst. “With the powerful data, strong tech and exceptional talent needed to create experiences beyond expectation, we’re committed to delivering ever-greater outcomes and continually pushing the boundaries of what’s possible. Expanding the tech talent of our Catalyst team in India will help us support the company’s long-term vision to provide best in class CX services, on a global scale.”

Concentrix has received numerous accolades for its commitment to workplace diversity, having been recognized by Comparably as the best company for diversity, the best company for women, and the best corporate culture.