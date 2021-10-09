Digital public goods driving innovation in India: Nandan Nilekani

Connect with us

Business

Press Trust of India
Published on

Aadhaar architect Nandan Nilekani on Friday said India has been “unique” in creating a set of public goods that are helping drive innovation in the country. He cited examples like digital locker and GSTN that have helped “turbocharge” innovation and entrepreneurship in the country.



“India has been unique to create a set of digital public goods, which are designed for scale, low-cost small transaction value, designed to be inclusive,” Nilekani said at the IVCA Maximum India Conclave 2021.

He added that the idea is not to replace what the private sector does, but to empower the private sector innovators to use these building blocks and create new value out of that.
“I think this is a terrific time for all of you to look at India…digital public goods at scale is actually going to create even more ability to turbocharge the innovation that’s happening, and we will see amazing applications coming in the coming years,” he said.


