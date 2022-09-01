Amazon India is going to launch ‘Super Value Days’ till the 7th of September to help their customers indulge in celebrations through online shopping of their grocery favourites. People can enjoy up to 45 per cent off on grocery essentials and avail of offers from popular brands including Daawat, Cadbury, Tata, and Nestle among others at convenient delivery options and slots.

Prime members can enjoy free delivery on a minimum order of INR 199 and flat INR 200 back on a minimum purchase of INR 1200. Customers ordering for the first time get flat INR 200 back on a minimum order value of INR 1000. In addition, customers can save an additional 10 per cent by using SBI Credit Cards and ICICI Debit and Credit Cards.









Here are some of the products on offer:

Daawat Rozana Super Basmati Rice, 5 Kg: It is specially processed for daily cooking across a multitude of regular dishes and is a perfect fit for everyday consumption.

Aashirvaad Select Sharbatti Atta, 5kg: Aashirvaad Select Atta is made from the most carefully selected Sharbatti wheat grains sourced directly from the farmers of Madhya Pradesh to make sure that only the highest quality whole wheat.

Tata Sampann Unpolished Toor Dal/ Arhar Dal| 1Kg: Tata Sampann Toor dal is unpolished as it does not undergo any artificial polishing with water, oil, or leather thereby retaining its goodness and wholesomeness.

Tata Tea Premium (1.5Kg): Enjoy your summer evenings with Tata Tea Premium. The tea leaves understand the varying taste preferences of Indians and have been crafted using a unique blend that ‘chai’ lovers across the country enjoy.

Kellogg’s Corn Flakes Original, High in Iron, High in B Group Vitamins, Breakfast Cereals|1.2 Kg: Made from natural corn and is enriched with 8 essential vitamins and iron, providing a balanced combination of nourishment and taste.

Kwality Wall’s Cadbury Crackle Tub, 700ml – Grab Kwality Wall’s Cadbury Crackle Tub Tub, full of unique crunchy & chocolatey little crumbs and indulge in a gratifying and guilty dessert experience.

Dettol Antiseptic Liquid for First Aid, 1000ml: The enhanced formulation is suited to all skin types and helps you retain smooth and clear skin free of germs.

For this and other offers, head to their website: https://www.amazon.in/