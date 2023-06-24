Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Amazon intends to invest USD 15 billion more in India, says CEO Andy Jassy

Amazon intends to invest USD 15 billion more in India, says CEO Andy Jassy

E-commerce

Amazon intends to invest USD 15 billion more in India, says CEO Andy Jassy

Press Trust of India
Published on

E-commerce giant Amazon plans to invest USD 15 billion more in India, taking its total investment in the country to USD 26 billion, a top official of the company has said.



After meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the US, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said the company has already invested USD 11 billion in India till date. “I had a very good and productive conversation with Prime Minister Modi. I think we share a number of goals. Amazon is one of the biggest investors in India. We have invested USD 11 billion till date and intend to invest another USD 15 billion, which will bring the total to USD 26 billion. So we are very much looking forward to future of partnering,” Jassy said on Friday.

Also read: Inflation slowing down personal consumption, affecting pvt investment: RBI paper

The India’s External Affairs Ministry in a tweet said the prime minister held a productive meeting with the president and CEO of Amazon. “Discussions focused on the area of e-commerce and the potential of further collaboration with @amazon in the logistics sector in India,” it said. Modi welcomed Amazon’s initiative of promoting digitisation of MSMEs in India.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Infosys to provide certification in AI, generative AI skills on Infosys Springboard

Technology

Infosys to provide certification in AI, generative AI skills on Infosys Springboard
Deloitte resigns as BYJU'S auditor, edtech firm ropes in BDO for audit

EdTech

Deloitte resigns as BYJU’S auditor, edtech firm ropes in BDO for audit
PM Modi gifts eco-friendly lab-grown diamond to US First Lady Jill Biden

Business

PM Modi gifts eco-friendly lab-grown diamond to US First Lady Jill Biden
To Top
Loading...