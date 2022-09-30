In partnership with Amazon India, The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) conducted a training program for the sellers of the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME), Nizamabad, Telangana.

FTCCI liaises between Trade, Industry and the Government, participating and suggesting to the government on their policies on industry, labour laws, energy, environment, direct and indirect taxes & various issues. It also draws attention and represents industry about the issues and challenges of industry and trade.









In these training programs, the educators gave the small entrepreneurs tips on scaling up their businesses to match up to the rapidly changing e-commerce landscape. They also gave them lessons on the benefits of selling online, enhancing their scale and revenues and digitally empowering the local sellers by taking them closer to the vision of ‘Atmanirbar Bharat’ of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

More than 40 per cent of sellers trained during the programs organized by the FTCCI were Women-led MSMEs.

FTCCI also conducts studies on various subjects related to trade and industry and acts as a knowledge chamber. It has a membership of more than 3000 direct members and with its 160 Associations/Chambers of Commerce and an indirect membership of over 25000. FTCCI has become an important forum for interaction between government and business and industry from a global perspective.



