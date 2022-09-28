Amazon.in’s biggest month-long celebration, the Great Indian Festival that started on September 23, brings a host of never-seen-before deals & offers on unique products for businesses all over India.

Amazon Business customers will not only enjoy GST benefits on the amazing deals on Amazon from top brands across categories such as smartphones, laptops, appliances, TVs, office furnishings and a lot more but will also get access to additional business deals and bulk discounts. In addition to the bank discounts on Amazon.in, Amazon Business customers also get a special 5 percent bonus cashback up to Rs. 7500 on their purchases.









In addition, business customers get access to numerous new launches and can get special offers on business-relevant selections. Amazon Business has specially created stores for both gifting and own usage by logging in to their Amazon Business account. With a GST-enabled selection of over 16 crore products, businesses can save up to 28 per cent more with GST invoices that enable customers to claim GST input credit. Amazon Business also provides customers with the facility of buying in bulk, thereby availing up to 40% more in quantity discounts. Additionally, Amazon Business launched the Android and iOS optimized mobile app earlier this year easing the procurement process further for its customers.

Amazon Business is a new business-friendly marketplace on Amazon.in launched to meet the business-procurement needs of different institutions such as small businesses, hospitals, clinics, manufacturers, universities, schools, NGOs, government bodies and offices.

Along with the deals during ‘the Great Indian Festival’, Amazon Business has also introduced the ‘Corporate Gifting Store’ to cater to business gifting needs. Through this store, customers can bulk purchase corporate gifts with ease for their employees, clients and other stakeholders. Businesses will also have the option to customize and personalize corporate gifts according to their needs. With Amazon’s bill-to-ship-to facility, businesses can choose to ship gifts across India and claim the tax credit without hassle.

Some top offers and deals for Amazon Business customers during the Great Indian Festival from participating sellers include extra savings of up to 28 per cent with GST input credit on over 15 Crore products, up to 40 per cent more savings with bulk purchase discounts, up to 55 per cent more with business-specific deals and up to 40 per cent off on Commercial Laptops.

