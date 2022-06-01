Connect with us

Myntra gets master distribution rights for American fashion brand ‘bebe’ in India

Press Trust of India
Flipkart group firm Myntra Jabong has been granted the master distribution and management rights for US-based women’s fashion brand ‘bebe’, according to a statement.



As part of the licensing agreement, Myntra will assist bebe with wholesale distribution through a network of independent third-party franchise partners and distributors.

The San Francisco-based fashion marquee brand will cater to the mass premium segment and is set to offer an extensive range of apparel across categories for women in India, particularly targeting the urban and fashion forward cohort, spread across the country’s metros and tier 1 cities. “This association will eventually help bebe to establish a customer base in India,” said Manohar Kamath, CXO and Chief – House of Brands, Flipkart Group.


