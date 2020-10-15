SBI strives to bring customers rewarding shopping experience this festive season

SBI is committed to add to the festive cheer of its cardholders this festive season. It endeavors to bring customers a rewarding shopping experience on their festive season purchases. The wide range of offers include 300 plus national and over 700 regional and hyperlocal offers.

The delightful spread of offers range across a wide set of categories such as fashion and lifestyle, electronics, mobiles, jewelry, departmental stores and travel & online marketplaces. Offers are available nationally across marquee brands such as Amazon, Brand Factory, Croma, Caratlane, Fabindia, FirstCry, Grofers, Homecenter, Lloyds, More Hypermarket, More Supermarket, Pantaloons, Samsung Mobile and Tata Cliq. The strategic partnerships will enable the customers to derive benefits across all the relevant shopping categories. Moreover, offers include attractive cashbacks as well as instant discounts which range up to 10 per cent.









Ashwini Kumar Tewari, MD & CEO SBI Card, said that every year they bring customers a superior experience and maximum savings on their festive shopping through carefully designed national and regional offers. “This year, we have curated over 1,000 offers with national and local merchants, both in store and online, across 2,000 cities, to enable our cardholders enjoy great benefits across all the categories,” Tewari said. “In addition to make festive purchases more affordable, SBI Card customers can avail EMI purchase facility at over 1.3 lakh stores. EMI at no extra cost, is also available on larger ticket items with popular brands in electronics and mobiles. Through these offers, we are pleased to bring our customers a safe and rewarding shopping experience.”

It has also curated several region-specific and hyperlocal offers for customers across small towns and cities. SBI Card has partnered with regional brands during the Durga Puja and Navrati festivals. This will enable customers to avail great savings through cashback offers across 1100+ stores and 120+ discount offers across 17 cities. And 700+ hyperlocal offers with discounts ranging from 10 per cent to 55 per cent have been curated across 46 cities.