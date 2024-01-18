In a groundbreaking move to elevate the landscape of mobile commerce in India, Shiprocket, the country’s leading eCommerce enablement platform, has forged a strategic alliance with Truecaller, a globally renowned communication platform. This collaboration aims to redefine the online shopping experience for consumers and empower independent eCommerce merchants across the nation. With a focus on creating a seamless and reliable transaction ecosystem, the partnership is set to benefit 3 lakh Shiprocket merchants, ensuring a frictionless consumer experience from mobile onboarding to shopping journeys.









As per a Statista report, mobile commerce in India is projected to reach a staggering $46.4 billion in 2023, with mobile shopping being a significant growth driver. Shiprocket, through this strategic collaboration with Truecaller, is poised to empower merchants to capitalize on this thriving market by providing an enhanced consumer experience. The partnership promises a multitude of advantages, underscoring the commitment to enhancing user experience and facilitating easy eCommerce transactions for merchants.

Truecaller’s 1-Tap number-based OTP-less verification solution will play a pivotal role in expediting the onboarding process for new sellers on the Shiprocket platform. This streamlined approach ensures faster sign-ups, reducing friction and enhancing efficiency. The 1-Tap, OTP-less verification will also contribute to a swift and secure online checkout experience for shoppers. When integrated with Shiprocket Checkout, merchants can offer the coveted ‘one-click’ checkout experience, boosting sales conversion from 20% to an impressive 40%.

Furthermore, to facilitate communication in a trusted, secure, and efficient manner, the collaboration will enable Shiprocket’s merchant ecosystem to leverage Truecaller’s Verified Business Caller ID solution. This innovative feature ensures a seamless communication experience between merchants and customers, particularly for critical scenarios such as delivery updates and customer support.

Saahil Goel, Co-founder & CEO of Shiprocket, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “Our partnership with Truecaller ensures that speed and convenience are not just promises but a reality that merchants can deliver to their consumers. Truecaller’s OTP-less verification combined with Shiprocket Checkout solution will enable a seamless experience for consumers. This will help our merchants further reduce cart abandonment rates and expand their consumer base among the mobile-first audiences. In addition to this, the merchant verification badges will also help build credibility and enable them to communicate with their consumers seamlessly.”

Priyam Bose, Global Head GTM & Developer Products at Truecaller, shared insights into the collaboration, saying, “At Truecaller, our commitment lies in empowering businesses in the realms of customer authentication to communication in a trusted, safe, and consistent manner with their end consumers. With this key collaboration with Shiprocket, we are streamlining and elevating their merchant’s digital-led operations across the consumer experience lifecycle, from onboarding to checkout to communication through our business suite of products from the Truecaller platform.”

The collaboration between Shiprocket and Truecaller comes at a crucial juncture when the eCommerce industry is undergoing rapid evolution, necessitating innovative solutions to meet the dynamic needs of businesses and consumers. This partnership solidifies Shiprocket’s position as a leading eCommerce enablement platform, committed to driving positive change and creating a more user-friendly environment for merchants. As the eCommerce landscape continues to evolve, collaborations like these are essential for fostering innovation and delivering enhanced experiences for all stakeholders involved.