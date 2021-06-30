Edtech platform Quizizz mops up USD 31.5 mn in series B funding round

Quizizz, a student engagement platform, has raised USD 31.5 million as a part of its ongoing Series B round led by US investment firm Tiger Global Management. Yahoo co-founder Jerry Yang and existing investors Eight Roads Ventures, GSV Ventures, Nexus Venture Partners also participated in the financing round.









The fresh capital infusion comes just three months after Quizizz announced it had raised $12.5 million as part of its Series A round in March this year. The five and half-year-old startup is making learning more interactive so that students find it compelling to spend more hours studying.

The company said it will use the funding to expand its team across both India and the US and further invest in key partnerships to accelerate expansion in international markets, according to a statement.

Founded in 2015 by Ankit Gupta and Deepak Cheenath, the Bengaluru-based company helps teachers quickly create gamified quizzes and interactive lessons that generate instant student feedback without needing to grade by hand.

Quizizz has users in more than 120 countries and more than 80% of US’ K-12 schools. It has 60 million monthly active users (MAUs) and is powered by a global teacher community that has contributed more than 20 million quizzes and lessons spanning every subject and grade level.

The company started offering paid subscriptions in late 2020 and is currently profitable. It has teams across US and India

” In an average week, students around the world answer more than 300 million questions on Quizizz. Our hope is that every time a question is answered, it inspires the student to keep learning and gives their teacher time to focus on personalized support instead of staying up late grading a stack of worksheets,” said Ankit Gupta, co-founder and chief executive officer, Quizizz, according to Livemint.