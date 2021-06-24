Sri Chaitanya steps into edtech space through Infinity Learn with $50 mn investment

Asia’s leading educational group Sri Chaitanya has entered the edtech space with Infinity Learn with an investment of $50 million. Infinity Learn is a blend of artificial intelligence and practical teaching and learning methods. It focuses on outcome-based learning by engaging with students augmented with a robust one-on-one feedback and counsel for improvement.









Sushma Boppana, Co-founder & Academic Director of Sri Chaitanya Group, in a press conference said with our new offering of Infinity Learn, we aim to carry forward Sri Chaitanya’s legacy in the digital learning and teaching space and crel ate a powerful impact in every child’s life. “Infinity Learn is a combination of traditional wisdom and technology that creates a system of learning that is engaging and measurable.”

Ujjwal Singh, CEO Infinity Learn, said that with COVID-19, edtech sector is set to boom and technology is playing one of the major growth driver. He shared that according to a report by Blume Ventures, India’s edtech industry is poised for a 5x growth by 2025. “2021 will definitely set the edtech industry on a faster growth trajectory and bring about many enhancements in dispersing education.” Singh added that with backing from world class education group, the platform plans to scale up the venture by acquiring talent and creating increasing awareness amongst the learners.

With a versatile in-house teaching talent that is rich and experienced, ed-tech veterans and the latest technology at its disposal, Infinity Learn will overcome the challenges of the digital teaching process head-on. This edtech venture envisions becoming the sought-after destination for Digital Talent and leading technology to serve the teachers and learners as its epicenter.

Sri Chaitanya Group of Educational Institutions, which was established in 1986, is spread across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh with 7 lakh learners across schools, colleges and coaching institutes and 100% rank holders from JEE and NEET and Top All India ranks every year. In a span of 35 years, the Group has become Asia’s largest educational group and is known to introducing novel academic programs that have helped students enter some of the premier engineering and medical colleges.