The KIET Group of Institutions, an engineering college in Delhi-NCR, announced admissions for the Advanced Diploma in Automotive Mechatronics (ADAM), a specialized one-year program developed in collaboration with Mercedes-Benz India Pvt. Ltd. This program is tailored to impart advanced technical skills, particularly in the premium luxury automotive segment.

The ADAM curriculum, designed by Mercedes-Benz India Ltd. (MBIL), integrates mechanical and electronic systems knowledge within the automotive industry. The course caters to the growing demand for skilled professionals in this field. Eligible candidates include diploma holders from the Board of Technical Education and engineering graduates from AICTE-approved institutions in Mechanical, Automobile, Electrical & Electronics, Electronics & Communication, or Electronics & Instrumentation. The program offers 25 seats, and the admission process includes an entrance test and a personal interview. Registration forms are available online on KIET’s website. The course fee is Rs. 90,000, with scholarships available for female candidates, courtesy of Mercedes-Benz India Ltd.









Automotive Mechatronics involves the interdisciplinary integration of mechanical engineering, electrical, electronic engineering, and mechatronics science. The ADAM course at KIET is designed to equip students with advanced skills through modules covering electrical, mechanical, electronics systems, vehicle systems, and soft skills. The curriculum also includes practical hands-on experience with Mercedes-Benz vehicles, MBIL knowledge tools, and visits to Mercedes-Benz India’s factory, providing real-world exposure and industry insights.

Dr. Manoj Goel, Joint Director of the KIET Group of Institutions, stated, “We recognized a significant gap between industry requirements and academic offerings in the automotive sector. The ADAM course, a brainchild of Mercedes-Benz and successfully executed by the KIET ADAM Centre team, aims to bridge this gap. Our collaboration with Mercedes-Benz India enables us to provide our students with access to top-tier resources. We are proud of our previous batches, which have a record of 100% placement with Mercedes-Benz following the completion of the course.”

The KIET Automotive Mechatronics Centre boasts state-of-the-art infrastructure comparable to the Mercedes-Benz Academy in Pune facilities. The ADAM program stands out as an employment-oriented vocational training program. The curriculum, guided by a governing council from Mercedes-Benz Academy, covers all operational topics, ensuring relevance and alignment with industry standards. Final assessments conducted by Mercedes-Benz Academy provide certification recognized within the automotive sector. Graduates gain exclusive employment opportunities within the MB Retail network and various automobile Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), paving the way to a promising career in the automotive industry.

Admissions are on a first-come, first-served basis to qualified candidates who complete the admission screening process. Prospective students nationwide are encouraged to apply for this pioneering program that promises a pathway to a successful career in the automotive industry.