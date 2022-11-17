ESDS Software to hire over 700 professionals this year

IT company ESDS Software Solutions has launched a recruitment drive to hire over 700 talents across their offices in India, the company said on Wednesday.









The hiring drive will be strategically distributed amongst multiple roles and levels to get on board Dot Net developers, business analysts, solution architects, software testers, technical associates, sales and pre-sales executives, content writers etc.

“I see positive growth for ESDS in the coming years and the new candidates joining us will have career growth opportunities ahead of them. Through our growth plan and over 700 ESDSians coming on board, we look forward to achieving our mission,” ESDS Managing Director and Chairman, Piyush Somani said in a statement. The drive will take place between the months of November and December 2022 across ESDS’s offices in Nashik, Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, and other corporate offices.

“The drive is open for enrolment for both fresher and experienced candidates across various roles and positions,” the statement said. The Nashik-based IT firm has a team of over 900 employees.