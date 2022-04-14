Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

FDI may touch USD 100 bn in 2022-23 : PHD Chamber

FDI may touch USD 100 bn in 2022-23 : PHD Chamber

FDI

FDI may touch USD 100 bn in 2022-23 : PHD Chamber

Press Trust of India
Published on

India is expected to attract USD 100 billion foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2022-23 on the back of economic reforms and ease of doing business in recent years, industry chamber PHDCCI said on Thursday.



It also said the current financial year is expected to attain a GDP growth of more than 8 per cent. However, the inflation scenario has been stoked by rising international commodity prices, particularly of crude oil, it said. “India is expected to attract a USD 100 billion FDI inflow in 2022-23 supported by various ground touching economic reforms and significant ease of doing business in recent years,” the chamber said.

Also read: BlackRock Real Assets-led consortium to invest Rs 4,000 cr in Tata Power Renewables

It has suggested a ten-pronged strategy to strengthen the economic growth and achieve the target of becoming a USD 5 trillion economy in next five years. The suggestions include speedy infrastructure investments, inclusion of more sectors under the PLI scheme, increase in public investments in agriculture sector, addressing the high commodity prices and shortages of raw materials.


Related Topics:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Logically raises USD 24 mn; Vitruvian Partners leads funding round

Funding News

Logically raises USD 24 mn; Vitruvian Partners leads funding round
Health benefits startup ekincare raises USD 15 mln in Series B round

Funding News

Health benefits startup ekincare raises USD 15 mln in Series B round
Amagi enters unicorn club after Accel, others pump in USD 95 million

Funding News

Amagi enters unicorn club after Accel, others pump in USD 95 million
To Top
Loading...